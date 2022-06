SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino police arrested two suspects they say are associated with a local street gang after evidence linked both to narcotic sales. According to police, a search warrant was issued for a home in Rialto. During that search, officers located one suspect, Kevin Scherling, in the process of making ghost guns. Also in the home were 3D printers, 12 handguns, 3 suppressers, 17 magazines, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and over a pound of methamphetamine, among other items.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO