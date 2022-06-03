How to create a drop-down list in Microsoft Excel

Whether you're running a business or running a home, keeping things organized is key to success. There are tons of apps and websites to help you stay organized nowadays, but I always come back to old faithful: Microsoft Excel. I just can't seem to break up with it. Microsoft...
Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
Fake reviews can attract more business short-term, but it’s the real feedback that helps companies improve their customer service. Businesses that are genuinely motivated to improve know the value of honest feedback, so much so that a company called Elite CXS will pay you an average of $44 an hour to mystery shop their clients.
Social media stocks are reeling after Snap said it would miss its revenue targets and the broader tech sector has buckled. Twitter's stock fell 5.5% Tuesday, dropping below Elon Musk's average purchase price. Musk's potential $1.1 billion profit has become a $40 million loss in just four weeks.
Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
GOOGLE is coming down even harder on fraudsters with a new warning you can't miss. Anyone using the tech giant's chat platform will now see a red pop-up for any suspicious messages. The firm is able to detect dubious links and warn you against opening them. Google already had the...
The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.
Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
GMAIL users should be aware of a new security flaw that could allow Facebook accounts to be hacked. The issue was revealed by researcher Youssef Sammouda who took to his blog to warn against using Gmail credentials to sign into Facebook. Sammouda spoke with The Daily Swig to explain the...
There comes a time in the life of every smart phone user when it suddenly occurs to them: phones contain nearly every aspect of their lives, which means it is especially crucial that their data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. The thought of someon...
We all know what it’s like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It’s something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. That’s why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
