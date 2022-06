WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a West Allis homicide victim is speaking out after learning their son's killer will be out of prison before his 50th birthday. We first talked to the family of Ryan Sorensen last year when there was hope their son's killer would get up to 60 years in prison. But on Monday, heartbreak -- Angel Monge was ordered to serve just 16 years behind bars.

