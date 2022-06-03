ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret WhatsApp button on your iPhone unlocks hidden features

By Sean Keach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1l9k_0fznbIwz00

YOUR iPhone has a hidden menu that gives you quick access to handy WhatsApp features.

Even long-time iPhone users might not know about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeF5I_0fznbIwz00
There's a hidden WhatsApp menu tucked away on your iPhone Home Screen Credit: Apple / The Sun

The feature is called Quick Actions, and works from the iPhone Home Screen.

Simply long press on an app icon to unlock a hidden menu.

It might not work for all apps, but many apps support this feature.

And one of those apps is WhatsApp.

If you long-press on WhatsApp, you'll find that several options suddenly appear.

The first three are standard Apple options: Remove App, Share App and Edit Home Screen.

But the bottom four are WhatsApp-specific features.

Top of the list is My QR Code.

This will automatically pull up your WhatsApp QR code so you can quickly share your contact details with someone else.

It's handy if you've met someone briefly and want to swap info.

They can simply scan the code with their iPhone camera to add you.

The second option on the list is Camera.

It's a quick-launch option for the camera, so you can snap a great moment directly in WhatsApp to share with friends, family or colleagues.

Third on the list is New Chat, which is an easy way to quickly send a message to a contact.

And finally, there's Search.

This lets you search the app and your conversations to find a key bit of info.

Unlocking this hidden menu and using it regularly could save you lots of time.

Another WhatsApp trick

That's not the only WhatsApp trick you can do.

It's possible to change your WhatsApp messages into a secret monospace font.

A monospaced font is one where every letter and character occupies exactly the same amount of horizontal space.

First, you'll need to locate the backtick icon, which looks like a reverse apostrophe. On your phone, just hold down on the apostrophe icon and it'll show up.

Then, place three of those before and after your message, like this: ```text goes here```

That will monospace your message, which will definitely confuse your friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0fznbIwz00

IN THIS ARTICLE
