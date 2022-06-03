ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Johns' ex-wife Cath Mahoney reveals the interaction with a diehard Knights fan that left her STUNNED – and the touching gesture people made after star revealed he is bipolar

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Crazy fan interactions, 'Joey's' colourful off-field career and his battles with drugs, alcohol and mental health - Cathrine Mahoney and Andrew Johns' relationship had it all, and was one of the most high-profile in Australia.

Now the ex-wife of one of Australia's greatest ever footballers has detailed her life with him in the tell-all memoir 'Currently Between Husbands'.

Mahoney's book is a no-holds-barred approach that explains what life in the limelight was like as the wife of one of Australia's most recognisable sports stars.

Looking back now, it almost feels like Johns made as many headlines for his off-field exploits than he did for his wizardry on the field, particularly when he revealed in 2007 that he'd frequently used esctasy throughout his career, and that he suffered from bipolar disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHydR_0fznZn7800
Cathrine Mahoney with Andrew Johns at a Sport Australia Hall of Fame event in 2012

Mahoney said while it was obviously an incredibly hard thing to do, Johns sharing his mental health battle with the public was actually a really touching thing for the couple.

'I don't choose to have asthma, but I do. People who have bipolar don't choose to, and it's great we live in a time where it's discussed,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'When Andrew came out, it was still taboo and I'm really proud of the fact a huge amount of people reached out afterwards and said 'that's helped out my son or I don't feel like the only one' …. it normalised it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bch9s_0fznZn7800
In 2007, Andrew Johns admitted to battles with drug use and mental health

In one of the more incredible sporting interviews in recent memory, Johns went on the Footy Show in 2007 to admit he had regularly taken ecstasy during his playing career and was suffering from bipolar disorder.

This was after he was very publicly arrested for possessing an ecstasy pill on the Tube in London, which Mahoney says in her book was a confession of sorts that eventually 'got the monkey off his back'.

They were always in the limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Darl5_0fznZn7800
Mahoney and Johns got married in 2007, just after his very public arrest for drug possession

Mahoney writes about a number of fan interactions in the book; some hilarious, some weird and some downright scary.

She said one situation in particular takes the cake.

'My favourite fan interaction is we had a friend that worked for the RTA [the NSW Roads and Traffic Authority], and she said someone had come in and they were trying to arrange licence plates that said 'Joey' on the front of their car and 'Cathrine' on the back,' she laughed.

'I was like 'that is brilliant', it always made me chuckle; but I think I'd rather Cath was at the front and Joey was at the back, thank you very much!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3upx_0fznZn7800
Johns has spent time as a coach and commentator since retiring

Unfortunately, not all the couple's brushes with footy fans were easy to laugh about.

Mahoney details a frightening situation with a pair of sisters who stalked, threatened and harassed both herself and Johns that eventually led to an AVO and, fortunately, both women facing charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YkNj_0fznZn7800
Andrew Johns played 23 matches State of Origin matches for NSW, including one game in 2005 that's regarded as among his finest efforts ever

Some of the good times for Mahoney were certainly the opportunity to support a man who was simply brilliant, the world's best at something; and she says she will forever value the relationships and connections she made from rugby league.

'I used to love Origin, I didn't know rugby league until I met Andrew, but going up to Suncorp Stadium was so much like going to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United - it was brilliant,' said Mahoney.

'I loved the friendships I made in rugby, I'm still in touch and love Kirralee Hughes, her and Mark are the best couple. Amanda Gower from Origin, too, is great fun.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7u8X_0fznZn7800
Mahoney and Johns with son Louis (left) and Johns' son Samuel in 2012

It's fair to say the memoir is searingly honest account of what was, at the time, one of the most high-profile relationships in Australia.

It also details the very best parts of her relationship with the man she said had a 'beautiful bottom that was probably the most famous bottom in the Southern Hemisphere'.

Mahoney wanted to make sure this wasn't just a saucy tell-all, but something their son Louis (13) would one day enjoy reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaNHN_0fznZn7800
Cathrine Mahoney's book Currently Between Husbands is out now

'For me, what I loved writing about in the book is you will read just as much about me meeting him, our dates, falling in love, our mishaps, our wedding - it was lovely to write about being in love with someone, because for 13 years we were bonkers in love with each other,' she said.

'Andrew wrote a book when we were together, and in it he wrote a chapter about me and I wrote one about him. Our son Louis came home one day and said 'I read Dad's book and what he wrote about you, and he said when you walk into a room you light it up'

'I just thought I want, when Louis is old enough, to read we were very much in love and he is a child who has separated parents but is very loved,' said Mahoney.

Mahoney, who previously had a high-flying PR career, now appears on two successful podcasts; one she does herself called 'So, I Quit my Day Job', and another with Sarah McGilvray titled 'Not Another Parenting Podcast'.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Bipolar Disorder#Knights#Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Waitrose worker with 17 years' service wins £47,000 payout after being wrongfully sacked for scaring his boss by texting him that he 'found a knife'

A Waitrose worker with 17 years of service has won a £47,000 payout after he was wrongfully sacked for scaring his boss by texting him that he had 'found a knife'. Mohammed Zahangir Kabir was let go from his role as a sales assistant at the supermarket after his 'joke' texts were read as a genuine threat.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'He was about to shoot me, I pushed him and he shot in the air... then the cop shot him': Tottenham star Emerson Royal tells of how he feared for his life in a gun fight at 3am at a nightclub in Brazil

Emerson Royal has revealed how he feared for his life after finding himself at the centre of a gunfight and attempted armed robbery in Brazil on Thursday night. The 23-year-old left a nightclub in his home city of Sao Paulo at around 3am while on holiday in his native country and was with family and friends when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy