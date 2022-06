Paramount Global has “what it takes to succeed,” including enough scale, and is pursuing a “disciplined approach to content creation,” non-executive chair Shari Redstone said at the entertainment conglomerate’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. “The past year has been one of growth and success,” she said at the event, which was webcast and was the first such gathering since the company’s name change in February. Among other things, the company managed to “maximize the power of our content, accelerate our momentum in streaming and deliver quarter after quarter of strong results.”More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Drops French Theatrical Release for 'Strange...

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO