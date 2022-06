A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita woman. 52-year-old Bertha Cornejo is reported to have left home without her phone Sunday evening. She was last seen walking east from 13th and Grove. Cornejo is described as 5-feet-three-inches tall, weighing about 200-pinds. She was wearing blue jean shorts and navy blue t-shirt with a company name on the back. She was also wearing sandals and glasses at the time.

