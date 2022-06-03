ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after sending final text to family

By Rachel Sharp
 4 days ago

A California man has been found dead in Death Valley National Park almost three weeks after he sent a final text message to his family.

The body of John McCarry was discovered on Wednesday in a remote area of the park around a quarter of a mile from where officials located his abandoned car, according to the National Park Service .

A search had been underway to find the missing 69-year-old after he last spoke to a family member on 15 May, when he sent a text message from Olancha, California, to say he was heading to Death Valley National Park.

Mr McCarry, from Long Beach, was never heard from again.

The Long Beach Police Department issued a public information bulletin on 26 May after family members were unable to contact him, said park officials.

Days later, on 31 May, park rangers discovered his vehicle on Lake Hill Road in Panamint Valley.

Air and ground teams including National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management rangers, California Highway Patrol’s A-81 airplane, and US Navy’s VX-31 SAR helicopter launched a search in the area, before making the tragic discovery two days later on 1 June.

The Inyo County Coroner’s Office assisted in the recovery of Mr McCarry’s body.

Park officials said that foul play is not suspected in his death.

No further details were given about the 69-year-old’s cause or manner of death.

However, Death Valley National Park is known for its scorching temperatures and is widely considered to be the hottest place on earth.

The 3.4m acre park, which borders California and Nevada, has recorded several heat-related deaths in recent years.

In 2021 alone, at least six people died while hiking in the park.

Two victims died after falling from cliffs while the other four died while hiking in extreme heat.

One of the victims was an experienced 27-year-old hiker who went hiking with her aunt in early November.

The two women parted ways as the youner hiker wanted to carry on for another one to two hours.

When she failed to return, her aunt raised the alarm and her body was discovered the following morning.

Comments / 58

Eric Ockey
4d ago

Anywhere between Baker CA. And Pahrump NV. You are truly on your own. I used to truck that every night,there where nights I never saw another car!

Reply(4)
21
mrjtoad
4d ago

Why do these people keep hiking so far they get lost and die? I feel like I've been seeing more, and more of these stories

Reply(3)
19
Random Words
4d ago

I think it's weird that he was no more than a quarter mile from his car and it still took all those assets two days to find him.

Reply
6
