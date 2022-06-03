ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

It Starts On The Page: Read Chris Miller’s Script For The ‘The Afterparty’ Season 1 Finale

By Ryan Fleming
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsUFC_0fznXtEg00

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Miller came up with the idea for The Afterparty years ago, when he knew he wanted to create a murder mystery that showed different perspectives from the witnesses. Although the project was put on the back burner as he worked on films like The Lego Movie and 22 Jump Street , the time span allowed Miller to come up with the unique idea of telling the story of each witness in a different genre. The new idea sparked interest from Apple TV+, which ordered an eight-episode series, and the show’s success has led to a second season with 10 episodes.

The Season 1 finale titled “WhoDannert?” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page , Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Created and directed by Miller and executive produced by his producing partner Phil Lord, the murder mystery comedy takes place at the afterparty of a high school reunion. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is called to the scene when the body of pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) is found at his home. Each episode has a different character’s perspective on the story, with their own genre of storytelling.

“WhoDannert”, written by Miller, begins with Maggie (Everly Carganilla) sitting in the chair opposite Detective Danner. After hearing all of the stories from the people at the party, Danner realizes that Maggie has appeared in every one, and she may have the key to cracking the case. Maggie’s flashback is told in the the genre of a “high-speed, frenzied kids’ show.”

Click below to read the full script:

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

Click here to read the full article. Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis, the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal. Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue...
NFL
Deadline

Fox Unveils Fall 2022-23 Schedule & Premiere Dates, New Drama ‘Monarch’ Gets Post-NFL Launch

Click here to read the full article. As we reported last month, Fox broke with tradition this year by announcing the bulk of its programming slate for the 2022-23 but not a fall schedule in conjunction with its May 16 upfront presentation. The network continues to be forging its own path by unveiling today its fall grid along with premiere dates, becoming the last broadcast network to release its fall lineup but the first to announce premiere dates. 2022-23 Fox New Series Fox brass called new country music drama Monarch, the network’s first fully-owned drama, a “top priority,” when they pulled it...
NFL
Deadline

‘Fargo’: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star In Season 5 Of FX Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) are set as leads in the upcoming fifth installment of Fargo, FX’s acclaimed limited series created and executive produced by Noah Hawley. As usual, Hawley is not revealing much about the plot of the new season, which the series’ most contemporary to date. Set in 2019, it answers two questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Temple, Hamm and Leigh will play the central characters of Dot, Roy and Lorraine, respectively. Previous seasons of Fargo...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Coming To Netflix This Year; First Look At Final Installment, Which Is Split Into 2 Parts

Click here to read the full article. It’s almost time for takeoff; it appears season 4 of Manifest will finally debut on Netflix this fall. The super-sized fourth and final season of the Jeff Rake drama will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. Rake has lots of burning questions to answer — an opportunity he lost in June of 2021 when NBC abruptly axed the show after its third season. There was no time to craft a proper finale, and now Rake finally has that opportunity. Here’s the official description for the final season: “When Montego Air Flight...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Dave Franco
Deadline

‘Poker Face’: Chloë Sevigny Joins Natasha Lyonne In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Sevigny is the latest cast addition to Poker Face, Peacock’s 10-episode mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. This is the latest collaboration between Sevigny with Lyonne who have been friends for 25 years. Sevigny recently starred on the second season of Lyonne’s Netflix series Russian Doll.  Details about Poker Face or its characters have not been revealed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery. In addition to Lyonne, Sevigny joins previously cast Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin...
NFL
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
Deadline

Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing And Instead Will Move Primetime Coverage To Business Network — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:57 PM: When the January 6th Committee holds its first primetime hearing on Thursday, Fox News Channel will stay with its primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The proceedings will air on the Fox Business network instead. The hearing starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday, with broadcast networks planning to pre-empt their regular scheduled programming to cover the proceedings. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead will anchor the coverage on Fox Business. Later on Fox News, they will be joined by Shannon Bream for a two-hour reaction...
NFL
Deadline

Rapper ‘Trouble’ Shot And Killed At Atlanta Apartment Complex, Was 34

Click here to read the full article. Atlanta rapper Trouble, aka Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers, Ga. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies said Trouble was lying on the ground outside the apartments when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Def Jam, Troubles record label, anounced his death on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Emmy Awards#Afterparty
Deadline

Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
NFL
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise’s Highest Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office Crossing $300M Today – Monday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Monday AM: Top Gun: Maverick keeps breaking the sound barrier at the box office as the Tom Cruise movie saw its second weekend come in higher with $90M and a running U.S./Canada total of $295.6M. As we wrote all along, that’s a domestic record for Cruise and co-financier Skydance. In addition that -29% second weekend ease is the best for a movie that’s opened to $100M+. Nancy and I agree: Too soon to call an ultimate $1 billion on the Cruise movie, but besting his top grossing film worldwide, Mission: Impossible – Fallout at $791M is definitely in...
MOVIES
Deadline

BA.5 Omicron Is Winning The Covid Variant Battle In The U.S., Especially In The Southwest

Click here to read the full article. The BA.5 Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa on February 26, now seems to have an edge in the competition for dominance across the United States. Three Covid variants are currently on the rise as the country experiences a summer surge in cases. All are members of the Omicron family. While BA.5 still only accounts for 7.6% of cases in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today it is clearly making bigger week-by-week gains than any other variant. Similar trends have repeatedly led to other...
NFL
Deadline

‘Mrs. American Pie’: Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig In Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others. The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘The Sea Change’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in The Sea Change — a drama marking the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. The film based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Elizabeth Jane Howard centers on the famous London playwright Emmanuel and his sickly and embittered wife Lillian, who have never fully buried the memory of their deceased daughter, Sarah. The pair’s rocky marriage takes an unexpected turn when they travel to a remote Greek island. While Johansson will...
NFL
Deadline

Elon Musk Fires New Salvo At Twitter, Threatening To Pull Deal Over Company’s “Refusal To Comply” With Bot Request

Click here to read the full article. In his latest attack on Twitter, delivered via a letter from his lawyer, Elon Musk accused the company of “refusing to comply” with his requests for information about bots and fake accounts, and threatened to pull his $44 billion takeover offer. Twitter agreed to accept Musk’s unsolicited bid in April. The weeks since the agreement have seen a steady stream of complaints from Musk, often via his Twitter account. Given that the Twitter board was unable to identify alternative suitors when Musk’s bid surfaced two months ago, Musk has gained leverage and has sought...
NFL
Deadline

‘Andi Mack’ Actor Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Stoney Westmoreland, charged with attempting to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release. Westmoreland copped a plea deal with prosecutors after the actor originally faced a ten year sentence,. But he was allowed to plead down to a lesser charge of  using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. EARLIER: Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack until he was fired amid allegations of trying to arrange online to have sex with a 13-year-old, has been charged with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

Apple Confirms Deal For Brad Pitt Formula One Film From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 1:00 p.m.: Apple Studios has locked in its deal to acquire Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One racing film, starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood). The streamer entered exclusive negotiations to pick up the project back in January, as we told you first. The as-yet-untitled film will have Pitt playing a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie against the titans of his sport.  Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) wrote the script. Kosinski will produce his untitled feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of...
NFL
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Reportedly Donating All Proceeds From Buffalo Show To Shooting Victims & Families

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly booked a last-minute show at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. He did so, according to a spokesman for the venue and posts on social media from those who there there, to honor the families of the 10 who were killed and three who were wounded last month when a teen staged what police deem a racially-motivated attack at a Buffalo supermarket last month. “He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,'” recalled Shea’s director of marketing and communications...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Philadelphia And Chattanooga Shooting Incidents In Nightlife Areas See Six Dead, 25 Injured

Click here to read the full article. Separate gunfire incidents in entertainment areas in the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday morning resulted in six people dead and two dozen injured. Police are still looking for mulitple suspects in both shootings. In Philadelphia, the shooting occurred in a crowd gathered in the popular South Street area, which holds many bars and clubs. Three people were killed and 11 more injured in the resulting chaos. Police issued a Twitter alert shortly before 1 AM Sunday advising people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews access. Officers patrolling the South Street...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Deadline

Dave Smith Dies: Synthesizer Pioneer Whose Instruments Backed Michael Jackson, Kraftwerk, And More Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Dave Smith, an electronics pioneer whose creations of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and the Prophet 5 synthesizer revolutionized popular music, died in Detroit. He was 72 and experienced a heart attack while attending the Movement electronic music festival, which ran May 28-30. Smith began creating instruments in the mid-1970s while working in the aerospace industry. He bought a Minimoog synthesizer and built his own sequencer to program it. That became the Model 600, which allowed musicians to program melodic and rhythmic patterns. He founded his own company, Sequential Circuits, in 1974, and it is...
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

‘Band Of Brothers’ Tags Discovered 78 Years After D-Day And Two Decades on From Steven Spielberg/Tom Hanks HBO Epic

Click here to read the full article. Dog tags belonging to two members of the Band of Brothers, made famous by  Stephen E. Ambrose’s book and the 2001 Steven Spielberg-Tom Hanks HBO miniseries, have been discovered in the UK 78 years after D-Day and are being spotlighted for a documentary for Dan Snow’s History Hit streamer. Snow’s team discovered the tags belonging to Richard A. Blake and Carl Fenstermaker after digging at Aldbourne, Wiltshire, where the 101st Airborne Division, otherwise known as Dick Winters Easy Company, were stationed during World War II. The tags were found by archaeologist Richard Osgood and...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy