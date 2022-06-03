Uvalde Shooting Records May Not Be Made Public Over 'Dead Suspect Loophole'
The loophole is frequently used by law enforcement officials in Texas to shield records related to a case in which a suspect dies in police...www.newsweek.com
The loophole is frequently used by law enforcement officials in Texas to shield records related to a case in which a suspect dies in police...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1