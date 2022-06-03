ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde Shooting Records May Not Be Made Public Over 'Dead Suspect Loophole'

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
The loophole is frequently used by law enforcement officials in Texas to shield records related to a case in which a suspect dies in police...

Daily Beast

Father of Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Apologizes for School Slaughter

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
Fox News

New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Crash a Stash House, Arrest 6

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of E. 22nd St. The detectives were accompanied by SWAT and K9 units. When executing the search warrant, police discovers a cache of approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Six individuals were in the house when the SAPD arrived and all were arrested for the following: David Gaitan - Man/Del CS PG 1 >=4 grams
The Independent

Texas school shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes begged the victims for forgiveness.“He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
