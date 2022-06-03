Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Defending 'Christian Nationalism'
The Republican representative from Georgia sparked an online debate over comments she made on Thursday that have gone...www.newsweek.com
The Republican representative from Georgia sparked an online debate over comments she made on Thursday that have gone...www.newsweek.com
Mixing religion with national identity never ends well. Ask the people of Northern Ireland. Church. State. Keep them separated.
My 1st question to her would be. who'se version of Christianity? 2nd would be. do you know how many wars have been fought over religion?
Christian nationalism is theocracy. You're lucky girl!!! theocracies already exist!#! Book your flights to Iran or Iraq!! Your wish will becomes reality!!! Buh Bye. Can't say I'll miss you, other than the unfortunate laughs I get due to your intellectual deficiencies.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 484