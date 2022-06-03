ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Defending 'Christian Nationalism'

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican representative from Georgia sparked an online debate over comments she made on Thursday that have gone...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 484

Travis Wagoner
4d ago

Mixing religion with national identity never ends well. Ask the people of Northern Ireland. Church. State. Keep them separated.

Reply(71)
139
Kassandra Ge
4d ago

My 1st question to her would be. who'se version of Christianity? 2nd would be. do you know how many wars have been fought over religion?

Reply(18)
83
Carlos Rivera
4d ago

Christian nationalism is theocracy. You're lucky girl!!! theocracies already exist!#! Book your flights to Iran or Iraq!! Your wish will becomes reality!!! Buh Bye. Can't say I'll miss you, other than the unfortunate laughs I get due to your intellectual deficiencies.

Reply(2)
81
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Black businesses now in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district fear they won't be heard

POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia — Georgia bookstore owner Julia Davis has felt the sting of racism. Sometimes, it's been subtle, like when people assume she's the hired help and ask to speak to her boss. Other times, it's more pronounced, an in-your-face reminder of the deep racial divide that still exists in Georgia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Nationalism#Christianity Today#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Americans#Non Christian
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC News

Georgia candidate's 'Jesus Guns Babies' tagline is a Christian nationalist parody — but it's real

UPDATE (May 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST): Kandiss Taylor lost her primary on Tuesday night to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. This weekend, ahead of her GOP primary race on Tuesday, rabid Trumpist and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor was filmed giving a confused but fiery speech. She claimed that the Constitution states that traitors must be put to death by firing squad (which it very much does not.) She also said she is ready to “handcuff” local sheriffs who are insufficiently conservative or betray the Constitution. As she delivered her spiel, Taylor stood in front of a van emblazoned with the words “Jesus Guns Babies.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
981K+
Followers
96K+
Post
857M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy