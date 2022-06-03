ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
A third of Americans had no life plan after completing school, whether it was high school or college, according to a new...

Comments / 28

king moonracer
4d ago

so isnt that why you majored in something? because you picked a major that supported what you wanted to do after you graduated?

Reply(5)
15
Jim Alberts
3d ago

And Biden wants to pay their loans. They signed on the dotted line not the taxpayers. Grow up and take care of your own debt. c

Reply(1)
18
jody
4d ago

Taking 6 years for a degree for a full time student is just delaying adulthood.

Reply(1)
13
