Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan
A third of Americans had no life plan after completing school, whether it was high school or college, according to a new...www.newsweek.com
so isnt that why you majored in something? because you picked a major that supported what you wanted to do after you graduated?
And Biden wants to pay their loans. They signed on the dotted line not the taxpayers. Grow up and take care of your own debt. c
Taking 6 years for a degree for a full time student is just delaying adulthood.
