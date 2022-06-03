ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ Premiere Sets Viewership Milestone For Paramount+

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: The All Winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has made its mark on Paramount +, with its premiere breaking viewership records, according to the streamer.

Paramount+ shared that the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 became its most-watched original reality series. As usual, the streamer did not release any viewership numbers, but claimed that the latest season of the drag competition series was up nearly 60% from its season 6 premiere. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars moved to Paramount+ from VH1 in June 2021.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 brings together a slate of all former winners all across the Drag Race franchise. The contestants will compete for the title Queen of All Queens and a cash prize of $200,000. The Season 7 queens include Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), Jinkx Monsoon (season five), Monét X Change (season 10, All Stars 4), Raja (season three), Shea Couleé (season nine, All Stars 5), Trinity The Tuck (season nine, All Stars 4), Yvie Oddly (season 11), and The Vivienne (U.K. season one. Among the guest judges for the season are Cameron Diaz, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Ronan Farrow and Hannah Einbinder. Special guests are Naomi Campbell, Vanna White and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Paramount+ also shared that All Stars was ranked #1 for total interactions of all reality programming, and #2 for the day overall in streaming, per Talkwalker.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is produced by VH1 and World of Wonder

