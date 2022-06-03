Everton confident of sealing James Tarkowski on free transfer as defender’s contract expires after Burnley relegation

EVERTON are confident of landing James Tarkowski on a free as Frank Lampard overhauls his squad.

The centre-back’s Burnley contract expired after the Clarets’ relegation.

Everton are keen on a move for James Tarkowski Credit: Getty

Tarkowski, 29, has also attracted interest from Newcastle and newly-promoted Fulham.

But Goodison chiefs consider him a key signing and reckon they can get a deal done.

Tarkowski played 90 minutes in all but four Premier League games this campaign.

In total he has made 219 appearances for Burnley since his move from Brentford in 2016.

Tarkowski has also been twice capped by England.

Fellow Turf Moor favourite Ben Mee is ready to bring the curtain down on his 11-year Clarets career.

The club captain, 32, finished the season as part of the coaching staff but is now out of contract.

He is believed to have been contacted by several Prem clubs about staying in the top flight.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And Burnley – who still hope to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new boss – are resigned to Mee moving on.

Mee joined Burnley on loan from Manchester City in summer 2011 but made the move permanent a year later and has made more than 340 appearances for the club.