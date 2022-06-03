ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton confident of sealing James Tarkowski on free transfer as defender’s contract expires after Burnley relegation

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JfJ0_0fznWxIr00

EVERTON are confident of landing James Tarkowski on a free as Frank Lampard overhauls his squad.

The centre-back’s Burnley contract expired after the Clarets’ relegation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCceO_0fznWxIr00
Everton are keen on a move for James Tarkowski Credit: Getty

Tarkowski, 29, has also attracted interest from Newcastle and newly-promoted Fulham.

But Goodison chiefs consider him a key signing and reckon they can get a deal done.

Tarkowski played 90 minutes in all but four Premier League games this campaign.

In total he has made 219 appearances for Burnley since his move from Brentford in 2016.

Tarkowski has also been twice capped by England.

Fellow Turf Moor favourite Ben Mee is ready to bring the curtain down on his 11-year Clarets career.

The club captain, 32, finished the season as part of the coaching staff but is now out of contract.

He is believed to have been contacted by several Prem clubs about staying in the top flight.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And Burnley – who still hope to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new boss – are resigned to Mee moving on.

Mee joined Burnley on loan from Manchester City in summer 2011 but made the move permanent a year later and has made more than 340 appearances for the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiY8a_0fznWxIr00
Ben Mee is set to depart Burnley this summer Credit: PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Ben Mee
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Burnley#Fulham#Goodison#Brentford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
469K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy