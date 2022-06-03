ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 years ago on Friday, the Dallas Mavericks made it to its first-ever NBA Finals

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — “16 years ago today, we were headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. #MFFL ,” the Dallas Mavericks tweeted on Friday, June 3.

Way back when the Dallas Mavericks were led by a European superstar (not named Luka Doncic) they made it to their first-ever NBA Finals in 2006. The German GOAT Dirk Nowitzki was the heart and soul of the team and played as such throughout the regular season and the playoffs to get them there.

He even led the entire 2006 playoffs in total rebounds with 268. Their first trip to the finals wouldn’t end well though. The Mavs took Games 1 & 2 but then, unfortunately, lost four straight to the Miami Heat led by Dwayne Wade and Shaq.

History would not repeat itself in 2011 for the Mavs though. Winning their first-ever NBA title against, you guessed it, the Miami Heat.

