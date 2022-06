Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester residents got a preview of what the Inner Loop North project will look like. Community leaders and residents gathered on the Scio Street bridge on Sunday for the "Live on the Loop" event. The plans are set to start in 2024, and will turn the north section of the inner loop into a greenspace. The removal will reconnect the 16th Ward neighborhood, which is divided by the highway, and only connected through the Scio Street bridge.

