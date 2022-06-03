ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Implant immediately adopts NJ . self-service anti-gas mode

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all, welcome to New Jersey. A new writer at NJ.com moved here from Alabama. Second, you wouldn’t really guess that a guy named Karim Shamsi Pasha spent 33 years in Alabama. Shows what I know. Third, could you have gone to the wrong side of New...

How to Identify the 15 Signs You Might Come across in Maine

Finding ticks on your body after spending some time outdoors is at best a minor annoyance and at worst a serious health concern. It all depends on its type. Maine is home to 15 different species of ticks, according to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Laboratory. Of these, five carry diseases that pose serious threats to people. Among these is the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease and is steadily increasing in range and numbers in the state.

