Implant immediately adopts NJ . self-service anti-gas mode

– Good Thursday, fellow fishermen. I hope you are well. Here’s what I know is happening in our little world of hunting. Mendocino Coast: Dungeness, “Isn’t what for dinner?” Dungeness Crab season is closed to all commercial and recreational hunters. That is, no one can use crab pots to hunt crabs. I think I understand the logic behind the California Department of Fish and Wildlife decision. They are trying to protect the whales. You see, there have been some cases where whales got stuck in lines for crab pots. All in all, that sounds like a good thing.. but it’s an all-or-nothing decision. Why not put limits on recreational fishermen. Let’s say they can only put the pots in certain areas and not let them put them too far from the shore. Or, why not adjust the Dungeness Crab season so that it doesn’t conflict with migrating whales?

22 HOURS AGO