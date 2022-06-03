Watchdog exclusive: We’ve got a report exposing problems at the Denton appraisal district

Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, speaks during the monthly board of directors meeting on Tuesday at the Denton Central Appraisal District offices in Denton. Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

Is there a cover-up at the Denton Central Appraisal District?

Why was the release of a consultant’s study of the appraisal district suddenly pulled off the agenda this week at the monthly directors’ meeting?

Could it be because the report is hypercritical of Denton County Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s leadership?

Appraisal district leaders say they want to review and correct any inaccuracies or misconceptions before the report is shared with staff and the public. The report was written by the state’s leading consultant on appraisal districts, so I say, good luck with that.

Let’s not wait to learn about the report. The Watchdog has obtained a copy, even though it’s not yet public.

EXCLUSIVE! Denton appraisal district tries to keep this report from you. I have it. from Dave Lieber on Vimeo.

‘A toxic environment’

“There is currently a toxic environment in the building,” consultant Richard Petree writes. “Numerous retirements and dismissals have stoked the fire of discontent.”

He writes that McClure’s promotion two years ago from office manager “was met with a lot of internal grumbling. Unfortunately, there are still people who are employed in the district that continue to struggle with Hope’s leadership. ... It will take significant focus and a positive and open attitude to turn around the environment.”

Staffers show, he writes, “sub-standard levels of training.” Those that handle exemptions “are significantly behind in their work creating unhappy taxpayers and frustrated personnel.”

This report provides a look inside one of Texas’ most troubled appraisal districts. It helps explain why in the two years since McClure took over, the district has mailed out inaccurate appraisal notices that had to be corrected.

It makes sense that the district performed poorly in a “value audit” of school districts it serves. And it shows, in part, why the district’s final deadline to file an appraisal protest is now June 27 for those that received their notice around May 27. In an embarrassing example of incompetence, the June deadline in Denton comes 43 days later than most districts.

‘Accurate and complete’

In an email, I asked McClure why there is a delay in the report’s public release.

Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, shown Tuesday is battling criticism that she is not good at her job. Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

“I plan to share the full report when it is an accurate and complete report,” she wrote back. “Denton CAD was not given the opportunity to address the discrepancies found within the original report prior to the board meeting, as was originally agreed upon by Mr. Petree and Denton CAD.”

Roy Atwood, chairman of the district’s board, told me: “It hasn’t even been reviewed by our chief appraiser.” He asked me, “Why would you publish a report that wasn’t finalized?”

My answer is because the author likely knows more about being a chief appraiser than anyone in Texas. Petree not only has 46 years in the business, he served as a chief appraiser for decades.

He created a training academy for Texas chief appraisers that is now part of state law. He served as interim chief in six counties and consulted for 30 counties. He’s won top awards from both the state and international appraisal associations.

Petree said in an interview that he charged the district $13,000 for his work on the 50-page report.

He’s the go-to guy on this. Good luck in a search for inaccuracies.

Hope McClure should delegate hiring

McClure has complained of being short of staff in the booming county, and Petree agrees more hires are needed. But the problem, he writes, is that the appraisal district community is small, and its members talk. People “are hesitant to apply for jobs in a district in turmoil,” he writes.

McClure has lost one-quarter of her workforce, a total of 24 who retired, were fired or resigned.

McClure, he writes, is “very involved in the hiring and interview process.” She should stop handling new employee interviews and pass that responsibility to department heads.

Petree suggests that the district’s website get updated more frequently with property owner information. This will reduce phone calls from angry taxpayers.

“Many mistakes were made in the past, but the team cannot continue to blame or discuss the past,” the report concludes.

It’s commendable that the board hired the outside consultant to give them an overview of the district’s troubles. It’s bothersome that the report was delayed, allowing officials to possibly make changes before public release.

But that’s no longer a problem, is it?