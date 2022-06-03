ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Watchdog exclusive: We’ve got a report exposing problems at the Denton appraisal district

By Dave Lieber The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPQOb_0fznWE1W00
Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, speaks during the monthly board of directors meeting on Tuesday at the Denton Central Appraisal District offices in Denton. Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

Is there a cover-up at the Denton Central Appraisal District?

Why was the release of a consultant’s study of the appraisal district suddenly pulled off the agenda this week at the monthly directors’ meeting?

Could it be because the report is hypercritical of Denton County Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s leadership?

Appraisal district leaders say they want to review and correct any inaccuracies or misconceptions before the report is shared with staff and the public. The report was written by the state’s leading consultant on appraisal districts, so I say, good luck with that.

Let’s not wait to learn about the report. The Watchdog has obtained a copy, even though it’s not yet public.

EXCLUSIVE! Denton appraisal district tries to keep this report from you. I have it. from Dave Lieber on Vimeo.

‘A toxic environment’

“There is currently a toxic environment in the building,” consultant Richard Petree writes. “Numerous retirements and dismissals have stoked the fire of discontent.”

He writes that McClure’s promotion two years ago from office manager “was met with a lot of internal grumbling. Unfortunately, there are still people who are employed in the district that continue to struggle with Hope’s leadership. ... It will take significant focus and a positive and open attitude to turn around the environment.”

Staffers show, he writes, “sub-standard levels of training.” Those that handle exemptions “are significantly behind in their work creating unhappy taxpayers and frustrated personnel.”

This report provides a look inside one of Texas’ most troubled appraisal districts. It helps explain why in the two years since McClure took over, the district has mailed out inaccurate appraisal notices that had to be corrected.

It makes sense that the district performed poorly in a “value audit” of school districts it serves. And it shows, in part, why the district’s final deadline to file an appraisal protest is now June 27 for those that received their notice around May 27. In an embarrassing example of incompetence, the June deadline in Denton comes 43 days later than most districts.

‘Accurate and complete’

In an email, I asked McClure why there is a delay in the report’s public release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHver_0fznWE1W00
Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, shown Tuesday is battling criticism that she is not good at her job. Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

“I plan to share the full report when it is an accurate and complete report,” she wrote back. “Denton CAD was not given the opportunity to address the discrepancies found within the original report prior to the board meeting, as was originally agreed upon by Mr. Petree and Denton CAD.”

Roy Atwood, chairman of the district’s board, told me: “It hasn’t even been reviewed by our chief appraiser.” He asked me, “Why would you publish a report that wasn’t finalized?”

My answer is because the author likely knows more about being a chief appraiser than anyone in Texas. Petree not only has 46 years in the business, he served as a chief appraiser for decades.

He created a training academy for Texas chief appraisers that is now part of state law. He served as interim chief in six counties and consulted for 30 counties. He’s won top awards from both the state and international appraisal associations.

Petree said in an interview that he charged the district $13,000 for his work on the 50-page report.

He’s the go-to guy on this. Good luck in a search for inaccuracies.

Hope McClure should delegate hiring

McClure has complained of being short of staff in the booming county, and Petree agrees more hires are needed. But the problem, he writes, is that the appraisal district community is small, and its members talk. People “are hesitant to apply for jobs in a district in turmoil,” he writes.

McClure has lost one-quarter of her workforce, a total of 24 who retired, were fired or resigned.

McClure, he writes, is “very involved in the hiring and interview process.” She should stop handling new employee interviews and pass that responsibility to department heads.

Petree suggests that the district’s website get updated more frequently with property owner information. This will reduce phone calls from angry taxpayers.

“Many mistakes were made in the past, but the team cannot continue to blame or discuss the past,” the report concludes.

It’s commendable that the board hired the outside consultant to give them an overview of the district’s troubles. It’s bothersome that the report was delayed, allowing officials to possibly make changes before public release.

But that’s no longer a problem, is it?

Comments / 4

Related
dmagazine.com

What Was the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm?

Fort Worth was once home to one of the most progressive drug treatment centers in the country, but what made the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm unique led to its downfall. Founded in 1929, it was one of the first places where drug addicts were seen as those who needed medical help rather than purely criminals.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton, TX
Government
Denton County, TX
Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchdog
WFAA

Report: Texas leads the nation with nearly a third of homes sold to investors

DALLAS — A new report shows Texas is by far the top location for institutional investors buying homes, including roughly half of homes sold in Tarrant and Dallas counties. The report from the National Association of Realtors looked at deeds and found corporations, companies or limited liability companies (LLC) and found 28% of homes sold in Texas in 2021, far above the national average of 13%.
DALLAS, TX
beckersspine.com

Texas spine surgeon's $11M verdict being appealed

A spine surgeon in Plano, Texas, who won an $11 million verdict over stolen medical records and false malpractice accusations will face an appeal, The Dallas Morning News reported June 6. Seven things to know:. 1. Stephen Courtney, MD, was awarded the multimillion dollar verdict in 2021 after a trial...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Three Factors Helped Three North Texas Cities Become Havens For Renters

Texas is a happening place for renters. RentCafé ranks 12 Texas cities — three from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — in its list of Best U.S. Cities for Renters in 2022. Plano ranks 13th, Fort Worth 20th, and Dallas 49th among 115 candidates determined from RentCafé’s three main categories (cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life). The rankings reflect apartment rentals and not home rentals.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives.An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described "gun enthusiasts" calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention.The letter, placed on a full-page ad in Sunday's Dallas Morning News, endorses red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21. It also throws support behind Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation in Congress.More than half of the people who signed the letter live in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Giving Judges a Free Pass?

The rulings of Texas’ criminal court judges are above reproach — unless, of course, defendants have the time and money to appeal those decisions to a higher court that typically doesn’t reverse them. Protections for criminal judges go far beyond favorable appellate rulings. Our magazine’s ongoing investigation...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves multifamily ordinance changes, inspection fee increases

Lewisville City Council approved an ordinance change that will bring updates to the multifamily inspection program during its regular June 6 meeting. The changes include a slight fee increase by apartment complexes for inspections and the addition of a multifamily inspector position. Other additions, according to the council agenda, include:
LEWISVILLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy