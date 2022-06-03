ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distraught mother's heartbreaking plea after losing her 19-year-old son in a car crash: 'Cherish every moment'

By Ashley Nickel
 5 days ago

A heartbroken mother has described the moment she found out her teenage son had died in a car crash, urging people to hug their loved ones tight.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Katherine Bergemann-Cook said she received 'the worst news of my life' late Wednesday night when she found out her son Cody Bergemann, 19, had been killed in a car crash just before midnight in Queensland's Sunshine Coast region.

Mr Bergemann rolled his vehicle on Neerdie Rd, Glenwood, with police still investigating the circumstances of the crash, the Courier Mail reported.

Cody Bergemann (above), 19, was killed in a car crash near Gympie at about 11.50pm on Wednesday

In a harrowing four-minute clip, Ms Bergemann-Cook described the feeling of knowing she would never see her child again.

'I saw the worst thing which I will remember for the rest of my life but at least I got to say goodbye to my boy,' she said.

'There is one thing I want and I can never get: I want my baby boy back.

'I'm not going to get that one hug again, I'm not going to get that one kiss, I'm not going to be able to jump in his bed and … have a chat about his weekend was or what he was doing.'

She then thanked Mr Bergemann's friends as well as her friends, family, and 'support network' and revealed Mr Bergemann's little sister had slept in her brother's bed Thursday night.

'If you ask me what I want, I want you tell your parents and your family and your loved ones you love them,' Mrs Bergemann said.

'Please, go hug your mum, go hug your dad, hug your brothers. Tell them you love them. Just trust me, you're loved.

'Cherish every moment, you don't realise how much everybody loves you until it's too late.'

The video was the second Ms Bergemann-Cook had shared after confirming her son's death in a video on Thursday.

'This is the hardest thing I have had to do,' she said.

'We are okay, as best we can be, but yes, the rumours are true: sadly in the early hours this morning, Cody passed away in a car accident.

'I'm just trying to deal with it one second at a time.'

Mr Bergemann's close friend Zanne Clarke told the Gympie Times on Thursday that the tragic news had hit him 'like a rock'.

He described Mr Bergemann as a 'loving young man' who he had such a close friendship with that his children knew Mr Bergemann as 'Uncle Cody'.

'Gone miss ya brother love you to the moon and back only the good die young,' Mr Clarke wrote in a social media tribute.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area at the time of Mr Bergemann's crash is urged to contact police.

Several other friends and family have shared tribute

Mr Bergemann mother (above) shared a harrowing video on Thursday describing the feeling of losing her son and urging people to 'tell your parents and your family and your loved ones you love them'

'I miss you so bloody much,' one person wrote.

'I keep expecting you to walk through a door, or come around a corner doing your goofy smile but I'm trying to accept that you won't.

'I'm so thankful I was a part of your life and that I had the time with you that I did, one of the greatest and best people I have ever met. Rest in Peace Cody.'

'R.I.P My little brother we had the best memories together I will never stop until we meet again all your boys will keep you in our hearts,' Mr Bergemann's older brother wrote.

'It's not gonna be the the same without you here. From your big brother, love ya brother. All the boys will look out for our families. Forever 19.'

'My sweet little man, forever 19,' another person wrote.

'All the years you've been apart of our lives, rest in peace sweetheart. You always lit up the room and put many smiles on faces.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Community Policy