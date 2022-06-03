ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

City to hear presentation on the Black History Trail of Geary County

 4 days ago
Junction City Commissioners will hear a presentation on the effort to develop a Black of History Trail of Geary County when they meet Tuesday night at...

JC Post

Landlords Association meeting is set for June 14

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel will be the guest speaker at the Geary County Landlords Association meeting June 14 at the JC BBQ & Grill, 812 East Chestnut. The meting will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The President of the Landlords Association, Gary Olds, said Dinkel will present...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Riverfest brings thousands to downtown, did it help businesses?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first weekend of Riverfest is in the books. This is the first time since 2019 that Wichita’s largest party is in full force. Tens of thousands flocked downtown to take in the sights and sounds around the Arkansas River. Although it was a record weekend, traffic stayed close to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have expanded public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae to include four new locations

Marion County, KANSAS – According to the state officials, the Marion Reservoir is at a Hazard level due to high toxins and high cell count. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Marion Reservoir and is closing all parks, boat ramps and recreation areas on the reservoir until conditions improve to acceptable levels.
MARION COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Camp Shield returns in 2022

Geary County Sheriff's Department Community Involvement Team is accepting applications for 2022 Camp SHIELD. The dates for Camp SHIELD will be August 2-6. They are back in full force this year and camp will be overnight for the entire duration. Some of the activities planned this year include:. --Archery Leadership...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
