City to hear presentation on the Black History Trail of Geary County
Junction City Commissioners will hear a presentation on the effort to develop a Black of History Trail of Geary County when they meet Tuesday night at...jcpost.com
Junction City Commissioners will hear a presentation on the effort to develop a Black of History Trail of Geary County when they meet Tuesday night at...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0