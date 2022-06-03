ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAMM Honors Kenny Loggins With Music for Life Award

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Kenny Loggins was honored by the National Association of Music Merchants ( NAMM ) in recognition of his musical accomplishments and his lifelong commitment to inspiring music-makers. The Music for Life award recognizes individuals or organizations that exemplify NAMM’s vision of music-making as a precious element of daily living.

“I appreciate the honor,” Loggins tells Variety . “The timing is amazing because of all the publicity from ‘Top Gun’ and the book all coming out at the same time. … I’m also touring for the first time since 2019, so it should be a good year.”

Loggins’ memoir, “Still Alright,” is due out on June 17, and next month, Loggins will reunite with his former collaborator Jim Messina for two nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking of the greater importance of music in the world and society at large, Loggins said, “As you think about the social movements that have happened, there’s usually a song that accompanies it. I remember in the ’60s when it was Peter, Paul and Mary and Bob Dylan. There were songs like ‘If I Had a Hammer.’ There was something that was embodied by the music and that was embraced by whatever the movement was. … That’s where music changes your life. It enhances what it is you’re doing, and what it is you’re saying. It takes us out of the thinking part and puts us into the feeling part.”

Loggins joins past recipients including Quincy Jones, Jason Mraz, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono, Henry Mancini, Bob Weir and Nancy Wilson in receiving the NAMM honor.

Awards aside, Loggins is riding high as “ Top Gun: Maverick ” continues to dominate at the global box office . His 1986 song, “Danger Zone,” features prominently in the film.

#Namm#The Music For Life
