Lost Island, the new theme park opening in Waterloo, delays its debut by 8 days

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Lost Island, the new theme park opening in Waterloo this summer, is moving back its opening date eight days due to construction delays.

“Creating a brand new theme park from ground up has been a huge undertaking,” said Lori Thureson, a spokesperson for Lost Island, in a news release. “As much as we look forward to sharing it with the public, these delays are out of our control.”

Where is Lost Island?

The 159-acre Lost Island sits across Lost Island Waterpark, which opened for the season Friday with 11 water slides, and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.

The address is 2600 E. Shaulis Road, Waterloo.

What are some of the rides at Lost Island?

Once open, Lost Island plans to feature five “realms” that include Mura (fire), Yuta (earth), Awa (water), Udara (air) and Tamariki (spirit). Each offers an assortment of rides that fit in with the theme.

The roller coaster Matugani goes from zero to 60 mph, while Volkanu straps riders into an interactive adventure ride through a volcano.

The Nopuko Air Coaster is a suspended looping roller coaster with five inversions.

Attractions for the kids, a play area, spinning rides and a Ferris wheel dubbed Alzanu's Eye are all part of the theme park.

How much are tickets to Lost Island?

Tickets for Lost Island cost between $45 and $49 for adults and children.

The theme park plans to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans who already purchased tickets for the opening of the theme park will receive an email with instructions on choosing a different date to attend.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

