ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Should Falcons Add Draft Pick In Potential Deion Jones Trade?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmAWq_0fznTXaI00

The Falcons have some decisions to make with Deion Jones.

Just weeks ago , the chances of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones being traded after June 1 were very high.

However, once it was announced that an injury would hold Jones out for the offseason , his trade market shriveled.

The Falcons have about 14 million reasons to trade Jones. By trading him after June 1, the team would take a dead cap hit of just over $5 million while saving just over $14 million.

Teams aren't chomping at the bit to acquire a 27-year-old linebacker with a hefty contract coming off a months-long injury.

But what if the general manager Terry Fontenot and the Falcons front office sweetened the deal by adding a draft pick with Jones?

The idea of attaching a draft pick with a player you need to trade isn't a new concept. Back in 2017, the Houston Texans traded a second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for them to take on quarterback Brock Osweiler's overpaid contract.

The difference here is that Jones isn't a negative asset like Osweiler was. Jones has racked up more than 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons.

Worst case scenario when this is all said and done? The Falcons keep a very talented player.

But given the team's jolt of depth and youth at the linebacker position , coupled with the opportunity to free the team from $14 million, attaching a Day 3 pick for a trade partner to take on Jones' salary may not be the worst idea in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Said And Done#American Football#Falcons Add Draft#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Deion Sanders Lands Transfer Commitment From Ex-Top Recruit

Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers have poached an SEC recruit. Former South Carolina wide receiver Rico Powers announced his decision to transfer to Jackson State on Saturday night. A four-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia, Powers caught two passes in each of his two seasons with the Gamecocks. He left...
JACKSON, MS
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Bucs Feeling On Ron Gronkowski Revealed: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't expect to get a decision from tight end Rob Gronkowski anytime soon. Gronkowski has yet to decide if he will return for another NFL season. However, he's reportedly made it clear that if he does return, it'll be with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is reportedly...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history. Justine Lindsay has made NFL history this week. According to BuzzFeed, Lindsay is the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. The 29-year-old made the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers (the team is called the Topcats). “Cats Out the Bag you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning may have new Broncos role

The Denver Broncos will soon have new ownership. Bob Walton, one of the heirs to the Walmart fortune, is expected to win the bidding for the team with an offer of around $4. 5 billion, the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. While the bid is all but...
DENVER, CO
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy