Matthew McConaughey & Wife Set Up Uvalde Shooting Relief Fund

Photo: Getty Images

Families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting are getting support from two major philanthropists.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have set up a relief fund under their Just Keep Livin' foundation, according to NBC News , citing a statement on the couples' Instagram account.

" Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic. While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful," the statement said.

The Just Keep Livin' Foundation is accepting donations for the Uvalde Relief Fund , and 100% of the proceeds will go toward grief counseling, burial and funeral costs and long-term needs of the community.

After the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, the Lincoln Lawyer star visited his hometown of Uvalde to support the victims' families. He also issued a statement condemning the actions involved in the May 24 incident .

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he said . "We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

For more information about the Just Keep Livin' Foundation or to donate to the Uvalde Relief Fund, click here .