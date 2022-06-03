Capitol Police arrest man found with ammo, fake badge

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — A Michigan man was arrested Friday morning outside the U.S. Capitol after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and high-capacity magazines, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. after he parked a 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol.

Felipe, a retired police officer in New York, showed Capitol Police a fake badge with “Department of the INTERPOL” and said he was a criminal investigator with the agency, according to Capitol Police.

He gave police permission to search his vehicle, where they found the BB gun, two ballistic vests, multiple high-capacity magazines and other ammunition.

Felipe is facing charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

