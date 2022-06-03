ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverleaf Mansion sold for record-breaking $28.5M

Altitude at Silverleaf, located 21264 N. 113th Pl., Scottsdale, sold on June 1 in a record-breaking $28.5M cash deal.

The property was sold by Darren Tackett, founder of The Tackett Team with RE/MAX Fine Properties, according to a press release.

“Silverleaf is continuing to attract the most discerning buyers in the world. Scottsdale has gained a reputation for being a mecca of international buyers looking for a place to invest in legacy properties. This particular sale involved an international buyer of mine who has transacted multiple transactions with me over the past several years. It’s an honor to be a part of the largest residential transaction in Arizona history and one of the smoothest transactions of my career,” said Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Luxury Agent Laura Briggs.

Briggs represented the buyer in this transaction, which went under contract in less than a month after being listed, the release said of Altitude at Silverleaf that was under contract within 30 days of being listed on MLS.

The highest-priced home ever sold in Arizona, Altitude has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two separate guest houses and a 12-car climate controlled garage. The home also features two glass elevators, two separate guest houses and is 21,150 square feet.

For recreation, the property boasts an exercise room with steam shower, art room, home theatre and infinity pool, according to the release.

