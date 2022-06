NEBRASKA -- All across the state, Nebraskans are seeing records being set, as gas prices continue to rise. AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now just shy of $4.59 in the state. That's up about a cent and half from the previous all-time high, which had been set Tuesday. In the last month, Nebraskans have seen gas prices on average rise about 60 cents per gallon and they're almost a $1.70 higher than they were last year at this time.

22 HOURS AGO