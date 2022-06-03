ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forreston, IL

'Just a tough loss': Forreston's run through IHSA softball playoffs ends in state semis

By Dave Eminian, Rockford Register Star
PEORIA — Forreston was a team known for its comebacks in the playoffs, but it met the point of no return in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state semifinals Friday.

The Cardinals dropped a 4-0 decision to Casey-Westfield at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, ending their state title hopes.

"Those comebacks we've had, it's made this season so fun," senior pitcher Kara Erdmann said. "We believe in ourselves, and we thought right until the end today that we could win this game."

It was a well-pitched, defensive game for nearly six innings as Erdmann dueled with Casey-Westfield ace Paige Cutright.

Who's gonna win? Predicting the Class 1A and 2A Illinois state finals

C-W led 1-0 heading into the sixth inning, its lone run produced when Kennedy Repp doubled to right and then scored when Maya Redman's line drive to left field was misplayed by left fielder Breanna Kloster.

"We had a costly error early and it could have been a momentum-changer for us," Erdmann said. "But they earned their other runs, they got hits off me. They stood on the plate, and I'm a pitcher who likes to work outside.

"It's just a tough loss."

Comeback kids:How 4 dramatic wins sent Forreston to the IHSA softball state finals

Casey-Westfield (38-1) broke it open in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run, two-out rally.

Cutright doubled to score a run, then Kam Smith singled to bring home Cutright. Two batters later, Smith scored on an error for 4-0.

"Hats off to the pitchers, they both threw good games," said Forreston coach Kim Snider, who is pregnant and due July 15. "Were we thinking about a comeback? Up and down our lineup, we have great confidence. We just didn't get there today."

Erdmann allowed two earned runs on six hits, struck out five and walked none in six innings.

Cutright put together a three-hit shutout, with eight strikeouts and two walks as Forreston did not get a runner past second base.

Forreston (22-5) will face Newark at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Class 1A third-place game.

Dave Eminian is the Peoria Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

