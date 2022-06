Click here to read the full article. Fiji’s supreme court ruled today that US authorities must remove the Russian-owned superyacht Amadea from its territorial waters. The US has been seeking final approval from local authorities to seize and remove the yacht since April. The US Justice Department’s Taskforce KleptoCapture is the government body that has been pursuing the case, arguing that the yacht belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who is on the US sanctions list. The 350-foot Amadea arrived to the island country on April 13 following an 18-day voyage from Mexico. It had been impounded by Fiji’s authorities after the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO