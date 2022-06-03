ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Man who faked death in Alabama gets 85 years in prison for sexually assaulting teen

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHqZd_0fznQ6GD00

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A military veteran who once faked his own death to try to avoid criminal charges has been convicted of sexually assaulting a girl and impregnating her when he was 40 and she was 14.

A jury convicted Jacob Blair Scott of Moss Point, Mississippi , on Thursday. Jackson County Circuit Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced him to 85 years in prison, saying it is essentially a life sentence. She also ordered him to pay $10,000 in fines.

“The evidence is overwhelming,” Jackson said. “It’s more evidence than I’ve probably ever seen.”

‘Birds Aren’t Real’ billboard spotted in Birmingham

The Sun Herald reported Scott was emotionless when a jury found him guilty of nine counts of sexual battery, four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child exploitation.

Scott, 45, is a military veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he received while deployed in Iraq, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which had once listed him as one of its 15 most wanted fugitives.

Scott was supposed to turn himself in to face charges of assaulting the girl, but he faked his death in July 2018 by leaving a small boat with a gun and a suicide note in Orange Beach, Alabama , WLOX-TV reported.

Authorities found little evidence of a suicide but searched for a body for more than a week in the Gulf of Mexico. Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma , where he was living under another person’s name.

During the trial, the victim cried as she testified that Scott sexually assaulted her at least 30 times beginning in 2016 and ending in 2017 when she learned she was pregnant. She said she gave birth to the baby.

Charges dropped against Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn excoriated Scott for trying to blame his mental state, a failing relationship and even the victim for the sexual assaults.

“This is the first time in my 18 years I have ever seen anything so brazen and so vile,” McIlrath said. “This is about blaming the 14-year-old. This whole trial was about humiliating the 14-year-old who had no choice.”

Before sentencing, Scott blamed his mental issues, post-traumatic stress and other disorders for affecting his mental state when he committed the crimes. He pleaded with the judge to look at his medical record and how he was heavily medicated and suffering from depression and relationship problems that he said clouded his judgment.

“I was a good man,” Scott said “This ain’t who I am.”

McIrath called Scott’s defense a “hail Mary” tactic to try to get leniency. Before handing down the sentence, the judge said she didn’t believe Scott.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Mississippi State
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Moss Point, MS
State
Oklahoma State
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

1 injured in shooting on Verdun Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department says one person is injured after a shooting on Verdun Avenue Saturday Night. Around 8:30 p.m. police responded to the 100 block of Verdun Avenue in reference to an assault over a firearm. Officers then received a second call of one shot in a vehicle on Sage Avenue […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Armed robbery occurs at Moffett Road gas station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A gas station on Moffett Road was robbed on Saturday, June 4 just after midnight, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. A Chevron gas station employee was the victim of an armed robbery. Police were called to the gas station, located at 4126 Moffett Road, for the alleged robbery. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police searching for man exploiting the elderly

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who is allegedly exploiting the elderly. MPD said on May 20 around 5 p.m. police responded to the 6300 block of Woodcrest Drive in reference to a theft. A 90-year-old man told police an unknown man informed the victim he had completed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Sexual Assaults#Prison#Veteran#Violent Crime#Ap#Jackson County Circuit#Sun Herald#The U S Marshals Service#Wlox Tv
WKRG News 5

Man murdered Saturday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A news release from Mobile Police says they are investigating the 24th murder of the year. Mobile Police say a man was killed when he was shot in the face. The victim’s body was found on Author Street near Lincoln Avenue at about 11:30 Saturday morning. That’s off Paper Mill Road […]
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man shot in car on Sage Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence this weekend in the Port City after a man was shot several times. Police say they were called to Verdun Avenue in reference to an assault Saturday night, then shortly afterward got a second call about a person shot nearby in a car on Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

8-year-old left in cockroach-infested home, couple arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found an 8-year-old girl within reach of various drug paraphernalia and surrounded by cockroaches at a Fort Walton Beach home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Paul and Rachel Griner are charged with child neglect after a traffic stop Monday morning on Beal Parkway. OCSO […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
CBS 42

CBS 42

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy