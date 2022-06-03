ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Federal court upholds state law on disclosing police records

By Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128JMI_0fznQ1qa00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld part of a 2020 Connecticut police accountability law that allows public disclosure of state trooper personnel files and internal investigations.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday rejected a challenge by the Connecticut State Police Union, which argued the law violates the 2018-2022 troopers’ contract by stripping away its exemptions from state freedom of information laws.

The union said Friday that it is considering asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case.

The contract section in question says troopers’ personnel files and documents in internal investigations that end with no finding of wrongdoing are not subject to disclosure.

New Haven clergy members speak out about former Hamden officer’s sentence

A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld a ruling by a judge in a lower court who rejected the union’s request to bar the law section from taking effect during its court challenge. Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Haight Jr. in New Haven also said the union’s case was not likely to succeed because the law serves a legitimate public purpose in increasing law enforcement accountability and transparency.

Andrew Matthews, executive director of the state police union, said troopers oppose the law because it allows records involving unfounded allegations to become public, possibly tarnishing a trooper’s reputation despite no findings of wrongdoing.

If the union asks the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal and justices reject the request, the case would return to the lower court judge who expressed doubt about the union’s case. Also, the state police contract expires June 30 and new contract negotiations are underway.

Biden signs executive order on police reform

Proponents of the 2020 law said it answered the calls for reform after the police killings of George Floyd and other Black people. It also created a new state inspector general to investigate police use-of-force cases statewide, limited circumstances in which deadly use of force can be justified, and allowed lawsuits in state courts against officers in certain cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor. Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws. Stefanowski said that on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

Lawsuit: CT still shackling mentally ill inmates in their cells

Despite an executive order issued by Gov. Ned Lamont last year and a new law that will limit solitary confinement, advocates contend that mentally ill inmates are still being subject to a high rate of in-cell shackling and isolation, according to recently filed court documents. In one case, 26-year-old Gregory...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lamont lauds tax cuts; GOP seeks special session to cut more

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – On the same day Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont launched a campaign ad touting recent tax-cutting measures, Connecticut Republicans on Tuesday demanded a special session to cut, even more, calling the 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday “embarrassing” now that prices are near $5 a gallon in the state and inflation continues to affect the price […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranks No. 2 in 2022 LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index

Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Pride Month, Connecticut has the chance to celebrate for taking the No. 2 spot on this year’s State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The fourth annual climate index, unveiled by Out Leadership, ranks 50 states. Each state is given a score out of 100 points, based on 20 markers assessing LGBTQ+ people’s […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
ctexaminer.com

More Tax Increases Coming to Contradict Gov. Lamont

With gasoline prices soaring along with inflation generally, Governor Lamont and the General Assembly have suspended Connecticut’s gasoline tax until November 30, when the state election will have safely passed and voters won’t be able to do anything about the tax’s reinstatement. But the Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf reports that two big transportation-related tax increases are still on the way.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT senator’s trial delayed, jury dismissed amid video dispute

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges has been delayed indefinitely amid a legal fight over whether a 28-minute video can be used as evidence. Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez. They’re […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut to receive $140K grant to aid veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, alongside U.S. Representative Jim Hines, announced that Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut will receive a $139,392 grant to assist veterans at risk of homelessness. The nearly $140,000 grant will help provide occupational training, job search and placement assistance, and other employment-related services to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#State Law#Lawsuits#Ap#The U S Supreme Court
newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Conn. ranked among states with least racial equality in education

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was ranked among the states with the least racial equality in education, according to a new study. The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 50 states across key metrics, comparing white and Black students in areas like the share of adults with a high school or Bachelor degree, standardized test scores, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers push for relief as gas prices hit new highs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Georgia man tried to carry loaded gun onto flight at Bradley International Airport, TSA officials say.

A Georgia man tried to carry a loaded firearm onto his flight at Bradley International Airport Friday, Transportation Security Administration officials said. The 9mm firearm was discovered in the man’s carry-on bag during the security screening. TSA said in a press release that Connecticut State Police were immediately contacted. Officials said police also found 17 rounds and the man was arrested.
GEORGIA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy