Worcester, MA

Worcester apartment building where 4 perished in fire razed

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER —The burned-out apartment building on Gage Street that was the site of four fatalities last month has been demolished.

Crews tore down the building Friday.

The four-alarm fire May 14 at 2 Gage St. claimed four occupants of the six-unit apartment building: Marcel Fontaine, 29; Joseph Garchali, 47; Christopher Lozeau, 53;  and Vincent Page, 41.

Two of the victims were found in the hours after the fire, while the other two victims were recovered two days later. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Residents of the building quickly relocated, some living with friends or family.

Rob Oppenheim, the owner of Regional Companies based in Hopedale, is overseeing the city-ordered demolition .

"We brought a high-reach excavator in early this morning per the building commissioner who wanted the building down today, which it will be down today (Friday)," Oppenheim said. "The site will be made safe. It will be fenced. All the debris will be up on top of the pile. It will be covered in plastic, per the CMR regulations with Mass. DEP. Everything seems to be going well today here."

In addition to demolishing the building, Oppenheim said Regional Companies has to put the building debris in a safe pile, waiting for the state Department of Environmental Protection's non-traditional work plan permits for disposal to a specific landfill.

"Demo with the high machine, put it all in the pile, gather it, keep it wet all the time, the material, so there are no emissions, cover it with plastic," Oppenheim said of the disposal plan. "We will be loading out the debris within a week or two."

Previous demolition projects in Worcester done by Regional Companies includes clearing a 700-square-feet stretch for the city's Walmart Superstore.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester apartment building where 4 perished in fire razed

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

