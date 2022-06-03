Blaze Damages Grant Hill-Area Abandoned Home
A fire of unknown origin damaged an abandoned home in the Grant Hill area Friday.
The non-injury blaze erupted shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of K Street, south of Island Avenue and west of 30th Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Crews were able to confine the flames to the rear of the single-story house and had the fire under control within 15 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
–City News Service
