Blaze Damages Grant Hill-Area Abandoned Home

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A fire of unknown origin damaged an abandoned home in the Grant Hill area Friday. Photo via OnSccene.TV.

A fire of unknown origin damaged an abandoned home in the Grant Hill area Friday.

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of K Street, south of Island Avenue and west of 30th Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to confine the flames to the rear of the single-story house and had the fire under control within 15 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

