Boys' lacrosse state tournament seedings, schedule announced

The MIAA has released the seedings and schedule for the state boys' lacrosse tournament. Here's where and when the Central Mass. teams will play on the road to a state title.
Division 1
Seedings
1. St. John's Prep.
2. Lincoln-Sudbury
3. Boston College
4. Hingham
5. Xaverian
6. Acton-Boxborough
7. Franklin
8. Needham
9. St. John's
10. North Andover
11. Natick
12. Winchester
13. Concord-Carlisle
14. Lexington
15. Chelmsford
16. Wellesley
17. Catholic Memorial
18. Andover
19. Algonquin
20. Marshfield
21. Shrewsbury
22. Bishop Feehan
23. Westford Academy
24. Central Catholic
25. Bridgewater-Raynham
26. Framingham
27. Newton North
28. Methuen
29. Beverly
30. Newton South
31. Dedham
32. Belmont
33. Peabody
34. Arlington
35. Lynn Classical
Schedule
Wednesday's first round
Shrewsbury at Winchester, 4:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. John's, 7 p.m.
First Round, TBA
Lexington at Algonquin, TBA
Division 2
Seedings
1. Longmeadow
2. Duxbury
3. Billerica
4. Scituate
5. Reading
6. Nashoba
7. Minnechaug
8. North Attleboro
9. King Philip
10. Marblehead
11. Walpole
12. Silver Lake
13. Westwood
14. Nauset
15. Westfield
16. Wakefield
17. Melrose
18. Plymouth South
19. Burlington
20. North Middlesex
21. Masconomet
22. Chicopee Comp.
23. Hopkinton
24. Mansfield
25. Canton
26. Sharon
27. Danvers
28. Malden Catholic
29. Whitman-Hanson
30. Leominster
31. Tantasqua
32. West Springfield
33. Medford
34. Agawam
Schedule
Preliminary Round, TBA
Agawam at Tantasqua, TBA
Tuesday's first round
Leominster at Billerica, 4:45 p.m.
First Round, TBA
Danvers at Nashoba, TBA
North Middlesex at Westwood, TBA
Division 3
Seedings
1. Medfield
2. Norwell
3. Hanover
4. Dracut
5. Foxborough
6. Grafton
7. Austin Prep
8. Newburyport
9. Pentucket
10. Triton
11. Wayland
12. Falmouth
13. Shawsheen Valley
14. Groton-Dunstable
15. Nipmuc
16. Old Rochester
17. Pope Francis Prep.
18. Pembroke
19. Wilmington
20. Lowell Catholic
21. Dighton-Rehoboth
22. Apponequet
23. North Reading
24. Essex North Shore
25. Swampscott
26. East Longmeadow
27. Hoosac Valley
28. Bishop Fenwick
29. Matignon
30. Holliston
31. Bedford
32. Arlington Catholic
33. Fairhaven
34. Auburn
35. Lenox
36. Greater Lowell Tech
37. Southeastern Reg.
Schedule
Preliminary Round, TBA
Auburn at Bedford, TBA
Thursday's first round
Hoosac Valley at Grafton, 5:30 p.m.
First Round, TBA
Pembroke at Nipmuc, TBA
Wilmington at Groton-Dunstable, TBA
Division 4
Seedings
1. Sandwich
2. Cohasset
3. Wahconah
4. Weston
5. Dover-Sherborn
6. Lynnfield
7. Medway
8. Nantucket
9. Littleton
10. Rockland
11. AMSA
12. Ipswich
13. Old Colony
14. Abington
15. South Shore Voke
16. Stoneham
17. Masphee
18. Hamilton-Wenham
19. Manchester Essex
20. South Hadley
21. Valley Tech
22. Archbishop Williams
23. Sturgis Charter East
24. Assabet Valley
25. Bellingham
26. Hull
27. Tri-County Reg.
28. Tyngsborough
29. Whittier.
30. Oakmont
31. Monomoy
32. Falmouth Academy
33. McCann Tech.
34. Monson
35. St. Mary's-Westfield
Schedule
Preliminary Round, TBA
St. Mary's (Westfield) at Oakmont, TBA
First Round, TBA
Archbishop Williams at AMSA, TBA
Assabet at Littleton, TBA
Tyngsborough at Dover-Sherborn, TBA
Valley Tech at Ipswich, TBA
