The Breadboard in Riverton wants YOU!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Breadboard in Riverton is looking for the next addition to their team! Join the...

James (Jim) E. Bucknell

James E. Bucknell, 76 passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, at his home in Pavillion, WY. With his wife Sherry and good friend Gloria Tomison at his side after a long, suffered battle with Parkinson’s, Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He was born and raised in Omaha Nebraska to Russell Walker Bucknell and Rose Ann Mary Bucknell.
PAVILLION, WY
Meet the Dirt bags

LANDER – As if there wasn’t enough good baseball around the towns of Lander and Riverton there will soon be another team to join the ranks, the Dirtbags, under the 307 Baseball Academy much like the River City Trash Pandas. Part of that Trash Pandas’ staff is Jared...
LANDER, WY
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 5, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise at the Seven Mile River Ranch in Sublette County was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale. Dave’s new book “Seven Mile River Ranch: Dreams On The Green” was released last month. More information on that book can be found here.
WYOMING STATE
Casper Police Found Justified In Fatal Shooting Evansville Man In March

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Secretary of State Clears up Election Myths

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited with Sweetwater County residents Monday afternoon to discuss election myths and what processes Wyoming has in place to ensure its elections are secure and conducted with integrity. Buchanan told constituents at the Sweetwater County Events yesterday that ever since...
WYOMING STATE
SNF: Portions of the Loop Road to Open This Afternoon

The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will open portions of Louis Lake Road, FSR 300, this afternoon, Wednesday, June 8th. The Louis Lake Road, known locally as the Loop Road, will open on the northern end from Sinks Canyon to Burnt Gulch and on the southern end from South Pass to Maxon Basin.
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY
Don Webber

Don Webber died peacefully at his home on May 30, 2022. Donald Kirk Webber was born April 25th, 1952 to Alfred Edward Webber and Hildegarde Emma Helwig Webber in New Haven, Connecticut. He spent his childhood in Wakefield, Massachusetts. He remained close to some of his childhood friends throughout the rest of his life. He graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 1970, and with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Massachusetts in 1980.
LANDER, WY
Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
Seasonal Temperatures Today, Dry, Increasing Clouds

Today will be dry with increasing clouds. Elevated fire danger is expected this afternoon and evening in Southwest Wyoming due to breezy winds and low humidity. Overnight temps remain mild with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will slightly warmer as continued dry conditions persist. Today’s highs will be in the mid-70s...
WYOMING STATE
CWC names new Golf Coach

RIVERTON – After an up and down season for the Central Wyoming College golf teams this past season, filled with emotion and anguish for some Rustler golfers, the team has finally landed on a new head coach to take over for interim head coach Jorden James. James came in...
RIVERTON, WY
A bit of Wind Tuesday Afternoon, Isolated Showers

A few showers this morning, becoming more widespread across the north this afternoon with thunderstorms. Windy along the mountains and wind corridor. Dry and warmer Wednesday to Friday, with just a few storms possible in the far northwest. Today’s high temperatures will hover around 70 degrees for the Wind River...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
A cattle ranch in Wyoming sold by Mason Morse Ranch

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
WYOMING STATE
Riverton Youth Soccer are Champions!

RIVERTON – This past Tuesday May 31st you may have seen a couple firetrucks blaring their sirens down Main Street with a group of children waving off the top of them. That’s because three teams that are part of the Riverton Youth Soccer Association finished the state tournament in Casper last weekend as outright champions.
RIVERTON, WY
Eleven candidates vie for spots on the Natrona County Commission

Four seats, 11 candidates. The election for the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is shaping up to be an interesting, and crowded, race. Four of the five current commissioners are up for reelection this year: Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen. All are seeking another term.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Hot Springs by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 11:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and wind damage. Weak rotation has been observed with this storm in the past half hour. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Hot Springs The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hot Springs County in central Wyoming East central Fremont County in central Wyoming * Until noon MDT. * At 1135 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Thermopolis, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Thermopolis and Hot Springs State Park around 1145 AM MDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

