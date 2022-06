GILFORD — The Gilford Library invites all ages to come to the library for a lesson covering a Native American gardening technique known as the Three Sisters on Thursday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. This is an old form of companion planting that will suit any gardener in our area. Come for a children’s short story and participants will even plant the three sisters in the ground. This program is co-sponsored by the Gilford Library and NH Farm to School - Lakes Region. The NH Farm to School (NHFTS) Program was established in 2003 as a pilot program to introduce local apples and cider into NH K-12 schools. Since then, NHFTS has been working to establish new farm-to-school connections with growers and schools in other parts of the state. New Hampshire Farm to School is an initiative of the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute.

