TV Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says new The Walking Dead spinoff will "blow your mind"

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has read the script for The Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead – and he wants you to be excited.

Isle of the Dead, starring Morgan and Lauren Cohan, follows unlikely duo Maggie and Negan as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has been cut off from the rest of North America. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Despite brutally murdering her husband in an infamous scene involving a spiked baseball bat, the 11th and final season sees the two join forces as they head for Meridian.

Morgan expressed his excitement for the upcoming series in a tweet, saying that he's "thrilled to continue this TWD journey as Negan" and that it's going to "blow your minds."

Fans were understandably upset after AMC announced the spinoff, namely because the flagship show had not yet ended. The announcement of a Maggie and Negan spinoff, as well as the upcoming Daryl spinoff, cements the fact that these characters will survive in the end – thus spoiling the show's last season. Morgan previously apologized to fans, saying that he's "still not sure" why the network decided to announce the spinoff prior to the season finale.

Isle of the Dead marks the fifth spinoff in the survival horror franchise, including Fear the Walking Dead, the short-lived The Walking Dead: World Beyond, an upcoming Daryl (sans Carol) project, and Tales of the Walking Dead , the latter of which is set to premiere this year.

For more, check out the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

Comments

RCharb
4d ago

They probably didn't have to do anything to make NYC look post apocalyptic.

10
G Jam
4d ago

Will it show Negan giving Lucille to Joe Biden????? Please!!!!!

12
Red Ryder
4d ago

negan for president...maggie for vice...or vice a versa...heck Carol for sec of defense

6
