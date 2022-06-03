ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landgraf appointed to select committee on Youth Health & Safety

By Odessa American
 4 days ago
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

AUSTIN State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, was appointed to the House Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, Friday, a news release detailed.

“I can think of nothing more important than the health and safety of Texas children,” Landgraf said in the release. “No Texas parent, student or teacher should have to worry about our public schools being safe. I appreciate Speaker’s Phelan’s leadership on this most important matter and look forward to working with Chairman Lozano and my fellow committee members to find constitutional solutions that will make Texas classrooms a safe place.”

Six additional House members were appointed to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety – five of whom represent cities that have experienced a mass shooting in recent years. Phelan also issued a series of joint charges to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee.

In addition to Landgraf, the following members received appointments to the expanded committee:

>> Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, represents Santa Fe.

>> Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-El Paso.

>> Rep. Tracy King, D-Uvalde.

>> Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, represents Sutherland Springs.

Phelan on Friday also established the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting to conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The investigative committee, which possesses the power of subpoena and is authorized to conduct depositions and initiate discovery, has been tasked with collecting and analyzing evidence from law enforcement, making comprehensive findings, and reporting its conclusions as soon as possible to help inform the work of the House.

To view the joint charges for the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and the House Homeland & Public Safety Committee, click here: tinyurl.com/2v75tkt7

To view the amended proclamation for the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety, click here: tinyurl.com/2p8bjfer

To view the proclamation authorizing the creation of the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting, click here: tinyurl.com/22pft6rf

