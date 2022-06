LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged in a Lexington crash that killed a child has reached a plea agreement in her case, according to a report by LEX 18. Sequoyah Collins was initially facing several charges, including murder, after a crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez back in 2019. Police said Collins was drunk and was driving more than 80 mph when she ran a red light and hit another vehicle, according to witnesses. A blood test also confirmed that she had traces of cocaine in her system, police said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO