ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Feel old yet? Iconic ‘Superbad’ character McLovin turns 41 today

By Vivian Chow
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today!

If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”

Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans.

The iconic Judd Apatow romp stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera and was co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The crude humored coming-of-age film became an instant box office and critical success upon its 2007 premiere.

But don’t get it twisted — it’s Mintz-Plasse’s character, Fogell (famously known by the nickname McLovin) who’s celebrating their birthday today.

UTAH’S BEST: International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8SIf_0fznLi3j00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Producer Judd Apatow (front left) and cast members arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQrYS_0fznLi3j00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Actors Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzXu0_0fznLi3j00
    Actors Jonah Hill, left, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, center, and Michael Cera arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOMPu_0fznLi3j00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Actors Jonah Hill (L) and Paul Rudd (R) pose with producer Judd Apatow at the after party for the premiere of the Sony Pictures’ film “Superbad” on August 13, 2007 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGt01_0fznLi3j00
    Actors from the film “Superbad” accept the ultimate choice award during the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. From left are Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Jonah Hill. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLubD_0fznLi3j00
    Christopher Mintz-Plasse arrives at the premiere of “Superbad” in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Great Scott! This is the new DeLorean

Ironically, that birthday is also probably not real because it refers to the date stamped on his infamous fake ID card.

In the film, the teenage McLovin hilariously presents his fake Hawaii ID showing a birth date of June 3, 1981, making the teenager the unconvincing ripe age of 25 in the film.

The famous rainbow-adored ID is a bestseller on Amazon and has even gotten one underage Iowa man into trouble when he was caught using the ID to enter a bar.

In the past, celebrity fans and film’s cast and crews have honored McLovin’s big day every year with celebratory social media posts every year.

Big birthday cheers for McLovin, who’s now finally old enough to enter a bar with his real ID. The comedy “Superbad” is also celebrating 15 years since its 2007 debut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Last of four homicide victims killed by the same suspect identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The unidentified victim in a string of homicides committed by the same man has been identified. In April, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began independent homicide investigations that occurred in their respective jurisdictions: April 21 – The El […]
KXRM

Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: June 3, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.  Junior Alfaro Alfaro, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alfaro has three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Driver of stolen motorcycle dies after losing control of the vehicle

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A driver of a stolen motorcycle died Saturday afternoon after losing control of the vehicle while attempting to illegally pass another vehicle. Fountain Police and Fire were called to the area of Squirrel Creek Rd. and Shumway Rd. regarding a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that a motorcyclist had died on […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

CSPD drug bust leads to suspect’s arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect for several illegal drug related charges Thursday afternoon. The suspect, identified as Walymar Rivera, was in possession of multiple illegal drugs, which were being sold to children. Drugs discovered by police include: 14.5 grams of MDMA 89 tabs or 3.12 grams of LSD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
KXRM

Man to serve 10 years for deadly Pueblo crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man will spend ten years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a woman in Pueblo West in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, in April of 2021, 33-year-old Joshua Casarez was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 near Purcell Boulevard and East Snyder Drive when the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man killed in crash after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died Saturday morning from a three-vehicle crash that occurred near Peterson Space Force Base. At 11:40 a.m., Colorado State Patrol was notified of a traffic crash near the intersection of Space Village and Air Lane. Police reports indicate that a 20-year-old man from Peyton was driving a 2002 Ford, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: tornado touches down near Las Animas

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Amidst severe weather on the eastern plains on Friday, a tornado touched down near County Road 7 in Bent County. Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District posted about the tornado on their Facebook page. They said the area of touchdown appeared to be unharmed and the immediate threat was gone. Photos […]
BENT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Christopher Mintz Plasse
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Michael Cera
KXRM

I-25 SB back open after 6-vehicle crash and jackknifed semi

UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): I-25 southbound has reopened to traffic, though heavy backups remain. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — I-25 southbound remains closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 due to a crash involving six vehicles. Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash at mile marker 127 just after 2 p.m. and requested assistance from […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Help CSPD locate two armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a business while holding an employee at gunpoint Thursday. Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect appeared to have a possible script tattoo above his right […]
KXRM

Elon Musk feud with Bill Gates boils over to Twitter

FOX NEWS (by Anders Hagstrom) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at billionaire Bill Gates on Twitter after the Microsoft founder downplayed his attempt to short Tesla stocks Saturday. Gates made the comments during an interview with French YouTuber HugoDécrypte. Musk has recently accused Gates of not being serious about fighting climate change because he […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#American#Sony Pictures#Chinese
KXRM

Texas tops Air Force behind 3 RBIs from Messinger, Todd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Austin Todd added three RBIs and No. 9 overall seed Texas beat Air Force 11-3 in the Austin Regional. Texas has won 12 of its last 15 games, which includes a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship. Air Force was […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXRM

President Biden nominates Pueblo Sheriff as Colorado U.S. Marshal

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. Taylor has served as Pueblo County Sheriff since 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s office and helped open […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police chase leads to Colorado Springs The Home Depot evacuation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Home Depot in southeast Colorado Springs was evacuated after a police chase led into the store Friday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 1 P.M., officers were following a stolen car when it pulled into a parking lot at The Home Depot located in the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting free ‘Get Outdoors Day’ Saturday!

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) to celebrate Get Outdoors Day. This Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting everyone to Memorial Park for a day full of biking, hiking, climbing, paddleboarding, kayaking, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KXRM

Governor Polis signs PFAS bill

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Friday that will protect people and the environment by restricting the sale of eight consumer product categories containing dangerously toxic PFAS chemicals. PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals), also known as “forever chemicals,” are chemicals that do not naturally break down. They are added […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSPD investigates robbery, shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a reported robbery and shooting at a Colorado Springs business Thursday evening. Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at a business on S. Nevada Avenue. Officers were responding to a reported robbery with shots fired. When officers arrived, they determined that a security […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo contained

UPDATE: The Pueblo Fire Department has announced the fire near Lake Minnequa is contained. Smoke is still visible on the south side of the fire. No structures were threatened. The fire burned approximately 52 acres. UPDATE: There are no pre-evacuation orders at this time, according to Eric Knight with the Pueblo Fire Department. UPDATE: Pueblo […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

NB I-25 reopens after serious crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (UPDATE) — I-25 has reopened following a serious three-car crash in the northbound lanes between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85. According to Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, when a 41-year-old Trinidad man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate. He hit a Jeep head […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy