Mind, Body, Business: Last Minute Tips To Help Get That Body Looking Right For Vacation! [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

Our health & fitness expert Maria More offers tips for those who may have not stuck to that workout plan this year, but need some last-minute help looking good on that upcoming vacation!

First, she kicks off by addressing the most troublesome area, the belly bloat! She offers up some exercise and eating tips, as well as some info on what type of ingredients you should be digesting.

Most importantly though, you need to get active! So she suggests doing physical activities that you actually enjoy as your daily exercise. Remember, it’s not about the amount of exercise, but also about resetting your body with your food.

Listen to Maria’s full conversation on the Rickey Smiley morning show in the player above and be sure to subscribe to that YouTube channel for daily show recaps!

RNB Cincy 100.3

