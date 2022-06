Action Drug Rehab Hour – Fentanyl Usage – June 06, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guests, Jaime Puerta and Christal Anzalone. Cary starts off the show by talking with Christal and Jaime about fentanyl and how it affects people and teens when they consume it. Christal and Jaime talk about how fentanyl has affected their own families, such as both of them losing their own sons to fentanyl overdoses.

