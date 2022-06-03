Photos of the Week: Biden Uvalde visit, Memorial Day and a macaw

Related
Leo Terrell: It’s Extremely Offensive That President Biden Is Already Politicizing The Tragic School Shooting In Uvalde
Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his reaction to President Biden calling for more gun control in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “Let’s be honest. There is no attempt...
Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control
Reporters pushed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday on why President Biden is not doing more to stem gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. "The president cannot solve this problem alone, he needs Congress to act," Jean-Pierre told reporters multiple...
Florida Republican threatens Biden after school shooting in Texas
Joe Biden | Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court as the Court hears oral arguments in State Rifle and Pistol v. City of New York, NY, in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019 (Getty Images/Salon) Florida state Rep. Randy Fine,...
Biden entered office facing daunting crises – only to be hit with more crises
A confluence of high-stakes events – mass shootings, inflation, the Ukraine war – have left Americans deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and frustrated with Washington
Whoopi Goldberg threatens to 'punch somebody' if she hears Republicans are heartbroken after Texas shooting
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to "punch somebody" if she heard any more Republicans talking about their hearts being broken over the Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. During the opening segment of Wednesday's show, the liberal co-host declared she couldn't take any more "thoughts and prayers," and that...
Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica
Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
Don Trump Jr. Suggests Uvalde Shooter Could Have Killed 19 Kids With A 'Bat'
"Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.
Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?
After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network ditched Parkland teacher after shooting to cover Trump news
Ex-CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin accused her former employer of ditching a live interview with a teacher on the heels of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting to cover breaking news about then-President Trump when making a point about the media moving on too quickly after mass shootings. Baldwin, who left...
Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border
Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Figure Out Why People Are Picking On Murderous White Supremacists
“White supremacy shouldn’t be the main target,” said Greene, who instead urged panic over the border "invasion."
Merrick Garland joins four other attorneys general in calling for prosecutions of Russian war crimes
Garland joined attorneys general from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in calling for support for Ukraine's prosecutor general.
Stimulus Check Update: These States Will Send Out Payments in June
Residents in two states will receive checks in June, and American homeowners in more than 45 states and territories will be eligible for payments.
Washington Post editor flamed for claiming the AR-15 rifle was ‘invented for’ the Nazis
Piling on the gun control debate being waged in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher asserted on Twitter Thursday that the AR-15 rifle is a descendant of Nazi weaponry. It seemed his point was to attach even more menace to...
Jamie Foxx Slams ‘So-Called Christians’ And Lawmakers For Not Passing Legislation To Prevent Mass Shootings
Jamie Foxx has always repped his home state; the actor-comedian hails from Terrell, Texas. However, he publicly expressed his grief for the shooting victims, including 19 students and two teachers killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. The Oscar winner is extremely vexed with...
Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade
The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.
4th stimulus check 2022 updates — Millions of Americans to get up to $1,275 in direct payments – will you get it?
NEARLY three million homeowners in New York will get property tax rebates this month. The Empire State is sending out a percentage-based property tax relief credit to homeowners. The payments come from a program Governor Kathy Hochul passed early this year, the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC). Checks will be...
On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position
In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
CNN accidentally sent welcome baskets to employees who had been laid off after the CNN+ streaming service flopped
"This is an incredible time to be part of CNN," said one note on a welcome basket for the shuttered CNN+ streaming service.
