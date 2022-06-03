ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Biden Uvalde visit, Memorial Day and a macaw

People wave American flags as participants drive past during Brooklyn’s 155th Memorial Day Parade in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 30. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hold hands with family members of U.S. service members during a tree-planting ceremony on Memorial Day at the South Lawn of the White House. A magnolia tree was planted in honor of service members who have died and the families that carry their legacy. Michael Reynolds/UPI Photo
American tennis player Coco Gauff returns the ball to fellow American Sloane Stephens during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on May 31 in Paris. Associated Press/Jean-Francois Badias
A man comforts a young woman wearing a graduation gown after a shooting at Xavier University in New Orleans on May 31. Associated Press/Gerald Herbert
Members of the K-pop supergroup BTS, from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing at the White House on May 31. BTS met with President Biden as part of a visit to promote Asian inclusion and representation. Anna Rose Layden
Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election on June 1 at the Allegheny County Elections Division warehouse in Pittsburgh. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar
Actor Amber Heard hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the verdict was read at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on June 1. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. But the jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
Thousands of people walk in Jerusalem’s 20th LGBTQ Pride Parade amid security concerns on June 2. Debbie Hill/UPI Photo
Elise Schering, 7, displays a simple message during a National Gun Violence Awareness Day rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 2. State lawmakers, gun violence survivors and others gathered calling on Congress for stricter gun control laws. Associated Press/Rich Pedroncelli
Prince Charles, from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte watch a flyover during the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on June 2, the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) speaks to Kristin Song, the mother of Ethan Song, who died at the age of 15 in a gun accident, during the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Protecting Our Kids Act on June 2. Anna Rose Layden
A macaw rests on a tree at Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 2. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix
President Biden arrives from the East Room of the White House to speak on June 2 about the latest round of mass shootings. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past shootings. Associated Press/Evan Vucci
Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, gets a kiss from her mom, Rampriya Logan, as she celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2 in Oxon Hill, Md. Associated Press/Alex Brandon
Relatives of Army Col. Oleksander Makhachek mourn over his coffin during a funeral service in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on June 3. According to combat comrades, Makhachek was killed fighting Russian forces when a shell landed in his position. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko
Demonstrators wear masks of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, from left, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht as they throw fake money during a protest against a $107 billion fund to strengthen the German military forces, the Bundeswehr, in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin on June 3. A ssociated Press/Markus Schreiber
People visit a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, on June 3 to honor the victims killed in last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

