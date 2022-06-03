ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa Island, FL

Deputies had 'no choice but to shoot' man wielding machete on Okaloosa Island, sheriff says

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden says deputies had “no choice” but to shoot a man who reportedly attacked two tourists on the beach Friday morning.

Deputies responded to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island at 8:11 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a man armed with a machete, Aden told reporters at a press conference later Friday morning.

Previous coverage: Man shot, killed by OCSO deputies after allegedly attacking two visitors with machete

In Fort Walton Beach: FWBPD: Seven-month investigation leads to three arrests in shooting death of Tykeis Noland

On the way to the scene, Aden said the OCSO was notified that a married couple from Georgia had been attacked while walking along the beach. Deputies arrived about 3 minutes after getting the call.

“It was an unprovoked attack by this individual,” he said. “The wife was pushed by the husband to get out of the way for safety and run.”

The man suffered a laceration to his back shoulder and was pleading with the suspect to put the weapon down when deputies arrived, Aden said.

The first deputy on the scene tried to block the victim from the suspect, who was reportedly “going back and forth wielding the machete.”

“The suspect continued to advance and after multiple pleas with him, the second officer arrives and the individual clearly rushes toward both officers that are now standing there at a very unsafe distance,” Aden said after reviewing footage from their body-worn cameras. “There was no choice but to shoot at the individual.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CGRT_0fznHncC00

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was killed. His identity had not been released as of Friday.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The area around The Boardwalk was partially roped off with crime scene tape after the incident and OCSO crime scene vehicles could be spotted from a distance. Still, the beach remained open and fairly busy with visitors going to and from the area.

Aden said the suspect is believed to be homeless and was known to frequent the area. Deputies reportedly had encountered him previously, but Aden did not know whether the suspect was known to be violent or had been treated for mental illness.

“When the officer was pleading with him, he was saying, ‘Hey, you know me, you’ve dealt with me before. It’s not worth it. Put the knife down. Your life is worth more than this,' ” Aden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tU3zP_0fznHncC00

Multiple homeless people who were in the area told deputies the suspect had expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts to them before the alleged attack, Aden said. The victim also told deputies he was wary of the suspect.

“According to our victim, he assumed that he was having some mental illness, which he clearly did if he was having these homicidal and suicidal thoughts,” Aden said. “He said the reason he believed that is he was speaking to the machete as he walked past him.”

The victim’s wound “was pretty bad,” but not life-threatening, Aden added. He was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition.

Multiple people on the beach reportedly witnessed the attack, but there were no other known victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYFok_0fznHncC00

The Sheriff’s Office was continuing to investigate Friday. The State Attorney’s Office was notified and both deputies involved have been placed on temporary leave while the investigation is underway.

“Any time we have an officer-involved shooting, no matter what, they’re going to take a secondary look at it to make sure everything looks in accordance with our policy and state statute,” Aden said. “From what I can see, they did exactly as they were trained.”

While speaking with reporters, Aden described the situation as a “matter of life or death" for the deputies and the victims involved.

"They were in a very dangerous position," he said. "They’re dealing with somebody that’s already harmed somebody, could have killed somebody, and had a very serious deadly weapon on him and was very aggressive and not complying with demands."

Body camera footage from the incident will be released after the investigation is complete. Aden said there is no other threat to visitors in the area.

“It’s terrible, all the tragedies that we’ve seen here lately, and this is one of them. This is a paradise that we live in and we’re fortunate to live here,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that these kinds of things happen all over. These are random acts of violence. You cannot predict this type of behavior.”

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Deputies had 'no choice but to shoot' man wielding machete on Okaloosa Island, sheriff says

Comments / 5

Related
WKRG News 5

2 struck with baseball bat in Okaloosa Co., man arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Okaloosa County deputies suspected him of beating two others with a baseball bat. Christian Viljoen was arrested May 27 after deputies interviewed two people who were beaten with a baseball bat. The victims told deputies that they were riding in a golf cart when a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okaloosa Island, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Okaloosa Island, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Milton man charged with myriad offenses following traffic stop

A 29 year old Milton man was booked into jail on June 3 after investigators with the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office began looking into him following a traffic stop. The man, Mark Anthony Frate, was stopped on June 3 after a sergeant with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office noticed that Frate was driving down the road at four in the morning with a two year old in his lap. The two year old was unrestrained in the car.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Homelessness#Violent Crime#Ocso
WKRG News 5

Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.  The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man shot in face and left dead in street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police released the name of the man who was found dead on Author Street over the weekend. Investigators said Anthony Lil’Jordan Greene, 26, was shot and killed and left in the street where he was found around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to detectives, he had been shot in the face.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman dies in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a woman from Mobile died in a crash on Saturday, June 4. Carrie C. Kaoui, 53, was killed when the 2022 BMW she was driving and left the roadway. The car hit a utility pole, overturned, and hit a tree. Kaoui […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Police seek info on boat in Danny Williams' death

Local disappeared in Terry Cove on May 27, body found on May 29. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach Police are asking if members of the public remember seeing a boat on May 27 in the afternoon in Terry Cove. “The Orange Beach Police are investigating...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Child flown to hospital after boat accident in Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A boat accident left three people hurt, including a 9-year-old who was flown to a hospital for treatment. It happened Saturday afternoon in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. ALEA said Life Flight took the injured child to Sacred Heart Hospital in...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy