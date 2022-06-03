ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Flood warning issued for Cameron Peak Fire burn area southwest of Fort Collins

By Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

Update: The area is no longer under a flood warning, according to the FEMA app.

Original story: The National Weather Service has upgraded a flood advisory to a flood warning Friday for areas in the Cameron Peak Fire burn scare southwest of Fort Collins.

The warning was extended until 5:45 p.m. and more areas added. Those include Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Crystal Mountain, Storm Mountain and the Lower Buckhorn Canyon above Masonville.

The warning area is just north of U.S. Highway 34 between Glen Haven and east of Drake.

At 2:49 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area that will cause flash flooding.

Those in the area should seek higher ground quickly. Move away from recently burned area as heavy rains are likely to produce rockslides, mud slides and debris flows in steep terrain.

Those areas were heavily damaged by the 2020 fire.

This is the first flood advisory of the season in Larimer County.

Scattered thunderstorms that could produce large hail and strong winds could impact the Front Range and Eastern Plains later this afternoon, the weather service said.

