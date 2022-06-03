ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't buy a car NOW: Why Aussies are being forced to wait MONTHS for new vehicles to arrive - as prices for used cars SURGE

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Australians are being forced to wait up to nine months for their new cars to be delivered as a result of global component shortages and the conflict in Ukraine.

Sales were down more than six per cent in May as the sector continued to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of microprocessors which has impacted the availability of new vehicles across the globe.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said 94,383 vehicles were sold across Australia last month, down 6.4 per cent on the same month last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBJwa_0fznHeff00
Australians are being forced to wait up to nine months for their new cars (pictured, Hyundai vehicles) to be delivered as a result of global component shortages and the conflict in Ukraine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YR3C_0fznHeff00
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries Chief Executive Tony Weber said 'pandemic interruptions continue to impact manufacturing and conflict in Ukraine (pictured) has disrupted vehicle component supply'

'The global automotive industry continues to be plagued by a shortage of microprocessor units and shipping delays,' FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber said.

'This issue is not unique to Australia. Car makers continue to report high demand across dealer showrooms and online marketplaces.'

'Pandemic interruptions continue to impact manufacturing and conflict in Ukraine has disrupted vehicle component supply.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziwKE_0fznHeff00
The fall in sales in May left the market for the first five months of 2022 down 4.1 per cent at 437,884 (pictured, Kia vehicle)

'Monthly sales figures are also dependent on shipping arrivals which continue to be uncertain.'

'We do not expect supply chains to stabilise until these issues are resolved.'

The fall in sales in May left the market for the first five months of 2022 down 4.1 per cent at 437,884.

Toyota was the top-selling company last month with 22,813 ahead of Kia on 7307, Hyundai on 7063, and Mazda on 6474.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYMGr_0fznHeff00
The Toyota Hi-Lux (pictured) was the best-selling vehicle with 5178 retailed ahead of the company's RAV4 on 3925 and the Ford Ranger on 3751

The Toyota Hi-Lux was the best-selling vehicle with 5178 retailed ahead of the company's RAV4 on 3925 and the Ford Ranger on 3751.

Demand for electric cars continued to be strong with 925 sold for the month, taking sales to the end of May to 8543, more than four times the level at the same time in 2021.

However sales of Tesla's Model 3 were down sharply from 52 in April to 12 last month.

The shortage of new vehicles has seen the price of used vehicles soar, as impatient buyers look for a way to get a car immediately.

Four-year-old Toyota LandCruisers are now being listed on Carsales with six-figure price tags.

Chris Emerson, a data specialist with NRMA's parent company IAG, said buyers should not overpay even with the greater competition to secure cars.

'Your budget should include the maximum initial price that you're willing to pay, as well as the ongoing costs of ownership,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

Datium Insights head of product Tanim Ahmed said buyers, frustrated with strong demand for three-year-old LandCruisers, were turning to a four-year old version.

'There's more sales happening for older Landcruisers now compared to younger ones which is likely due to these supply shortages we're having,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'Basically they're depreciating much less over time than they used to.'

Average used car prices in Australia have soared by 37 per cent since the start of Covid, data from Moody's Analytics and Datium Insights showed.

Mr Emerson said that made it even more important for car buyers to shop around.

'Car prices and willingness to haggle can vary between dealers, so don't be afraid to check and visit a few dealerships before making your purchase,' he said.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the overseas holiday travel ban caused rich Australians to put their money into cars instead.

'Aussie consumers continue to treat themselves,' he said.

