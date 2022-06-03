Watch: Horizon High School, Clint ISD honors Walmart shooting victim at graduation ceremony

Clint Independent School District honored Aug. 3 Walmart shooting victim Javier Amir Rodriguez at Horizon High School's commencement ceremony Friday at the Don Haskins Center.

Rodriguez attended Horizon as a freshman in 2018 and is the youngest victim of the 23 killed.

The 15-year-old was gunned down while waiting in line at the bank with his uncle in a racist attack targeting Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall.

Rodriguez's parents accepted the diploma.

"Javier Amir Rodriguez would have been a Senior this year. We will always remember him in our hearts and he will always be a Scorpion," Clint ISD said in a statement.

