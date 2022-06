Large numbers of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients appear to be clustered in southeastern Wisconsin, and researchers are trying to find out why. Healthcare records showed densities of MS patients as high as 1,000 cases per 100,000 persons in some Wisconsin zip codes, about three times the norm of 353 per 100,000 population in the Midwest, reported Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, in a platform session at the 2022 annual meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO