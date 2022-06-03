ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki5Hn_0fznDaiF00
Tweet

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis commented on the new $700 million weapons aid package the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, saying it will be unhelpful for the country.

In the package are long-range missiles that can strike a target dozens of miles away with precision.

“Who’s going to operate these things? […] That training takes about five weeks after you’ve started your basic combat training. So the idea that these are going to go in fast is just not going to be realistic,” Davis said.

“Unless they’re talking about sending trained American troops to operate these things, and I pray to God they’re not, then you are going to take over a month to have to train Ukraine people on how to do this, and I assure you, it’s not easy training.”

Along with concerns on training, Davis said the Biden administration would have to provide Ukraine with many of these advanced systems for it to make a difference on the battlefield.

“Even though these are definitely advanced weapon systems, if you don’t have a lot of them and a lot of rockets, they just aren’t going to make any difference on the strategic battlefield,” Davis said.

“They might make a difference in one spot on a certain battle but only a little bit, not enough to tip the balance in any way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Davis
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#American
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

584K+
Followers
71K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy