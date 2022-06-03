ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northeast grad, Creston native aspires to help children find loving homes

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. – A recent graduate of Northeast Community College plans to continue her education this fall but has ambitions to eventually work in a capacity that will fulfill the dreams of children. Taylor Larson, of Creston, graduated in May with an Associate of Applied Science degree in...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Grand Island Independent

Grand Island triplets earn degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan

A trio of hard-working Grand Island Central Catholic graduates earned their degrees May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. It was a big day for triplets Alex, Alberto and Jacqui Ortega. Their parents, Maria and Alberto, wanted their kids to get far more education than they did growing up...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel

Hastings resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman raises awareness of birth defect

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Taylor Steffensmeier of Norfolk learned about Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) due to her being born with this life-threatening birth defect. Steffensmeier is now sharing her journey. CDH is a birth defect that affects over 52,000 children worldwide every year. During gestation, the diaphragm fails to fully form...
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creston#Nebraska#College Education#Entrepreneurship#Wayne State College#Human Services
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

COVID-19 latest in Lincoln 6/6/22

An 18-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges following the O Street crash that killed two people and injured 20 others over Memorial Day weekend. One of Lincoln’s most popular summer events will be returning for its 31st year at the Sheldon Museum of Art. Ozzie Smith visits Lincoln, plays...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
MCCOOK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline discussed at Madison County meeting

MADISON, Neb. -- Madison County commissioners were given a project update for another potential carbon dioxide pipeline in Madison County. This proposal came from Navigator Ventures Heartland Greenway, and similar to the Carbon Solutions pipeline, the project aims to transport carbon emissions. The pipeline would connect ethanol plants in Northeast...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

IHOP opens in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - People may be flipping out to hear that the new IHOP location in central Nebraska has finally opened for business. The restaurant is located along Highway 281, right behind Ken’s Appliance in Grand Island. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

LARM offers advice on data loss after incident in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A recent incident in northeast Nebraska is offering a reminder of the importance of protecting data on computers. City of Randolph Administrator Ben Benton was recently confronted with a municipal official's nightmare - a hard drive crash on his main office computer. Fortunately, he was able to take the computer to the city's internet technician contractor, who could extract essential files, but Benton learned his lesson.
RANDOLPH, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Hail, strong winds rip through area

A severe but brief thunderstorm swept through Boone County from northwest to southeast shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The storm lasted only 25 to 30 minutes, but it brought hail of golf ball to tennis ball size and larger to the Petersburg, Albion and St. Edward areas.
PETERSBURG, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial rises

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial increased to elevated yellow on Tuesday, after a rise in cases and hospitalizations. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said 533 COVID-19 cases were reported last week, up from 417 the week before. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Special guests visit O'Neill for dedication

O'NEILL, Neb. -- This weekend offered a day to celebrate heritage; something one town takes particular pride in. "Are you kidding, I got a key to a city," said Dana Messinger, who traveled from San Diego to O'Neill with his family -- descendants of John C. O'Neill. They gathered for...
O'NEILL, NE

